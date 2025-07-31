Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: NL East powers strike first

Plus: A wasted gem
By
1 hour ago

The clock is ticking on the 6 p.m. trade deadline. Here’s what we know so far.

BUSY DAY STILL AHEAD?

Rafael Montero (left) is on an expiring contract.

Credit: AP

Rafael Montero (left) is on an expiring contract.

With the Braves season likely lost, first indications are the team is in seller mode. This comes after seven consecutive seasons in which they pursued additions to aid in their postseason chase.

Out: Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero, to the first-place Tigers.

In: Jim Jarvis, a 24-year infielder who was with the Detroit’s Double-A team.

As mentioned yesterday, the Braves also acquired veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Rockies for minor leaguer Austin Smith.

Meanwhile, the NL East powerhouses are loading up for a World Series run with trades for top relievers.

🚽 Mets: Acquired Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley for three prospects, and Giants submariner Tyler Rogers for three more prospects.

🔔 Phillies: Added Twins closer Jhoan Duran for a pair of prospects, as well as Minnesota’s defensive wizard Harrison Bader for two more.

The other NL East seller-dwellers:

🪰 The Nationals: Traded veteran closer Kyle Finnegan to the Tigers.

🎣 The Marlins: Shipped catcher Nick Fortes to the Rays.

NEXT UP

The Braves travel for a three-game series against the Reds.

📺 How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only)

📻 Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

⚾ The pitching matchups:

📝 The scouting report: At 57-52, the Reds are, surprisingly, in playoff contention — three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Cinci on Wednesday acquired Gold Glove-winning third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes from the Pirates as part of the postseason push.

REMINDER

The weekend game, dubbed the MLB Speedway Classic, will be held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. MLB expects a record turnout.

ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS

Atlanta Braves pitcher Joey Wentz struck out seven and allowed one hit with three walks Wednesday. He didn't allow a runner past first base. He generated swings-and-misses with a pitch mix that included a 92 mph fastball.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitcher Joey Wentz struck out seven and allowed one hit with three walks Wednesday. He didn’t allow a runner past first base. He generated swings-and-misses with a pitch mix that included a 92 mph fastball.

The Braves are 13-26 in one-run games. The disturbing trend continued in yesterday’s 1-0 loss (in 10 innings) to the Royals, wrecking a gem from reliever-turned-starter Joey Wentz.

“I think everything was working. He could do whatever he wanted with the baseball."

- Catcher Sean Murphy told the AJC

JUST IN CASE …

… these are the last few hours of designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in a Braves uniform, here are his stats during the six years with the team.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

One of the biggest moves of the day: Athletics reliever Mason Miller, who averages an over 101 mph fastball, to the Padres.

Credit: AP

One of the biggest moves of the day: Athletics reliever Mason Miller, who averages an over 101 mph fastball, to the Padres.

