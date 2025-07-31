Atlanta Braves Braves Report: NL East powers strike first Plus: A wasted gem

The clock is ticking on the 6 p.m. trade deadline. Here’s what we know so far. BUSY DAY STILL AHEAD? Credit: AP Rafael Montero (left) is on an expiring contract.

With the Braves season likely lost, first indications are the team is in seller mode. This comes after seven consecutive seasons in which they pursued additions to aid in their postseason chase. Out: Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero, to the first-place Tigers. He joined the Braves in April as part of a trade with the Astros. He wasn’t great, with an ERA of 5.50 and a WHIP of 1.398 in 36 appearances and 34 1/3 innings. He did have a .211 opposition batting average, including .197 against left-handed betters. In: Jim Jarvis, a 24-year infielder who was with the Detroit’s Double-A team.

Drafted in the 11th round out of Alabama. In three seasons, he’s hit .242 with eight home runs in 795 at-bats. He has played shortstop, third and second, with the majority of his innings at short.

As mentioned yesterday, the Braves also acquired veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Rockies for minor leaguer Austin Smith. The 34-year-old Kinley had a 5.66 ERA in 47⅔ innings with the Rockies

Smith, 26, has been a part of the Braves system since 2021, when he was drafted in the 18th round out of Arizona. He had pitched most of this season with Double-A Columbus, where he had a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings. Meanwhile, the NL East powerhouses are loading up for a World Series run with trades for top relievers. 🚽 Mets: Acquired Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley for three prospects, and Giants submariner Tyler Rogers for three more prospects. 🔔 Phillies: Added Twins closer Jhoan Duran for a pair of prospects, as well as Minnesota’s defensive wizard Harrison Bader for two more.

The other NL East seller-dwellers: 🪰 The Nationals: Traded veteran closer Kyle Finnegan to the Tigers. 🎣 The Marlins: Shipped catcher Nick Fortes to the Rays. NEXT UP The Braves travel for a three-game series against the Reds. 📺 How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only)

📻 Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan ⚾ The pitching matchups: Today: 7:10 p.m. — Atlanta: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA, 25 SO) | Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA, 95 SO)

Friday: 12:40 p.m. — Atlanta: Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA, 73 SO) | Cincinnati: Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA, 101 SO)

Saturday: 7:15 p.m. — Atlanta: Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA, 92 SO) | Cincinnati: Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26 ERA, 45 SO) 📝 The scouting report: At 57-52, the Reds are, surprisingly, in playoff contention — three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Cinci on Wednesday acquired Gold Glove-winning third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes from the Pirates as part of the postseason push. REMINDER The weekend game, dubbed the MLB Speedway Classic, will be held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. MLB expects a record turnout.

ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Atlanta Braves pitcher Joey Wentz struck out seven and allowed one hit with three walks Wednesday. He didn’t allow a runner past first base. He generated swings-and-misses with a pitch mix that included a 92 mph fastball. The Braves are 13-26 in one-run games. The disturbing trend continued in yesterday’s 1-0 loss (in 10 innings) to the Royals, wrecking a gem from reliever-turned-starter Joey Wentz. Wentz, who kept the Kansas City scoreless for 6 2/3 innings, lowered his Braves ERA to an improbable 1.50.

He was off waivers from the Twins on July 11. He had an ERA of 6.88 with Minnesota and the Pirates. “I think everything was working. He could do whatever he wanted with the baseball." - Catcher Sean Murphy told the AJC JUST IN CASE … … these are the last few hours of designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in a Braves uniform, here are his stats during the six years with the team. Batting Average: .267

.267 OPS: .842

.842 Home Runs: 142

142 RBI: 389

389 Walks: 287

287 Strikeouts: 625

625 Stolen Bases: 3