Braves trade for Rockies reliever and designate Enyel De Los Santos

To make room for the right-handed Kinley, the team removed reliever Enyel De Los Santos from the 40-man roster and designated him for assignment.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Braves added to their bullpen Wednesday by acquiring veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies. In exchange, the Braves sent minor leaguer Austin Smith to Colorado.

The 34-year-old Kinley had a 5.66 ERA in 47⅔ innings with the Rockies. He had a WHIP of 1.448. Not surprisingly, he had a considerably better ERA on the road this season (4.28) than he did at Coors Field (7.52). Kinley’s contract has a club option for 2026 for $5 million. In his eight-year MLB career, he has an ERA of 5.08.

Smith, 26, has been a part of the Braves system since 2021, when he was drafted in the 18th round out of Arizona. He had pitched most of this season with Double-A Columbus, where he had a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings.

De Los Santos’ DFA followed a rough outing Tuesday night, when he gave up four hits and a walk in 1⅔ innings, giving up three runs and allowing two inherited runners to score. In 43 appearances — third most on the team — De Los Santos had a 4.53 ERA in 43⅔ innings with a 1.305 WHIP. In his final 15 appearances, his ERA was 8.16 and his WHIP was 2.023.

De Los Santos signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Braves before the season.