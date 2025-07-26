Braves pitching struggles again, Braves lose again Friday in Texas

The Braves continue to fall nearly out of sight in the wild-card race. With a 44-58 record, they are 10 games behind the Padres (55-49), who hold the third spot in the wild-card standings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The loss was Atlanta’s third consecutive, leaving the team at 6-13 in July.

The loss was Atlanta’s third consecutive, leaving the team at 6-13 in July.

The loss was the Braves’ third consecutive, leaving the team at 6-13 in July. The Braves have lost 17 of their past 24 games and sit only 3½ games ahead of the last-place Nationals in the National League East. Meanwhile, the Braves continue to fall nearly out of sight in the wild-card race. With a 44-58 record, they are 10 games behind the Padres (55-49), who hold the third spot in the wild-card standings. Five teams are between the Padres and the Braves.

Starting pitcher Joey Wentz allowed a run in four of the first five innings, and reliever Rafael Montero allowed four in the eighth as the Braves lost to the Rangers 8-3 in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

On Friday night, Michael Harris II produced two of the Braves’ six hits, including his eighth home run of the season. That was a solo shot in the seventh inning and came after the Braves failed to score in the first six innings. The team added two runs in the ninth inning.

Explore Braves announce the signing of all 21 of their 2025 draft picks

The Braves loaded the bases in the ninth after one out on a ground-rule double by Sean Murphy and walks by Harris and pinch hitter Marcell Ozuna. Jurickson Profar then singled to drive in one run. Matt Olson drove in another run on a force out at second. That left two runners on base, but Ronald Acuña Jr. struck out to end the game.

Wentz (2-2) allowed four runs, three of them earned, and four hits in 4⅓ innings. He struck out six and walked one. Montero pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed four runs on two hits and two walks.

The Braves and Rangers will meet again at 7:05 p.m. EDT Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.