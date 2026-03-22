Atlanta United battles to scoreless draw

Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos (1) shouts instructions during the first half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Five Stripes (1-3-1) failed to stack wins for the first time after getting their first victory against the Philadelphia Union last week. The last time the squad won two in a row was last May.

There have been four ties in the series between the two United clubs since 2017, including each of the last three meetings. Atlanta holds 10 wins over D.C. all-time and seven losses.

Neither team was able to gain enough momentum for the win. It’s possible the new grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium added to that disjointed play. Multiple players from both sides appeared to lose footing throughout the game.

The stadium recently implemented grass as opposed to artificial turf ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup where Atlanta will host eight games, including a semifinal match this summer.

Despite not creating a viable attack, Atlanta dominated the time of possession in the first half with 66%, but it couldn’t translate that into a score. United recorded four shots and two on goal in the first 45 minutes, though with just .12 expected goals.