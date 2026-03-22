Atlanta United battles to scoreless draw

Atlanta United put a single point on the table heading into the FIFA window after a 0-0 draw versus D.C. United Saturday night.
The Five Stripes (1-3-1) failed to stack wins for the first time after getting their first victory against the Philadelphia Union last week. The last time the squad won two in a row was last May.
There have been four ties in the series between the two United clubs since 2017, including each of the last three meetings. Atlanta holds 10 wins over D.C. all-time and seven losses.
Neither team was able to gain enough momentum for the win. It’s possible the new grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium added to that disjointed play. Multiple players from both sides appeared to lose footing throughout the game.
The stadium recently implemented grass as opposed to artificial turf ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup where Atlanta will host eight games, including a semifinal match this summer.
Despite not creating a viable attack, Atlanta dominated the time of possession in the first half with 66%, but it couldn’t translate that into a score. United recorded four shots and two on goal in the first 45 minutes, though with just .12 expected goals.
The second half carried a similar trend as Atlanta finished with 71%, seven shots, and three on goal. Though the biggest opportunity came from the D.C. side in the 83rd minute off a shot from midfielder Caden Clark, whose strike emphatically hit the right crossbar.
If the attempt was just an inch to the left it would have reached the back of the net passed Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos’ outstretched hand.
D.C. United looked poised in its defensive third, thwarting multiple Atlanta attacks. D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson finished with three saves. Both keepers finished with a clean sheet. It was Hoyos’ first for Atlanta after he earned the starting position upon legendary keeper Brad Guzan’s retirement last season.
Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino used all five substitutions in the second half. First, he added Steven Alzate and Saba Lobjanidze for Matias Galarza and Cooper Sanchez in the midfield. Then Elias Baez for Pedro Amador in the backfield, and finally swapping wingers Alexey Miranchuk and Fafa Picault. Still, the changes did not bring enough energy to get United on the board. Galarza had two shots on goal, and Sanchez recorded one before heading to the bench.
Martino rolled out the same starting lineup from the win in Matchday 4. Defender Juan Berrocal was unavailable for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. Stian Gregersen got the nod, his 50th start for United. Atlanta’s 2026 goal leader, Miranchuk, also earned start No. 50 with the club.
United will be back in action on April 4 at home versus Columbus Crew when MLS play resumes after the international break. Meanwhile, the U.S. men’s national team will take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium with two friendlies against Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup.