Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second of their two Round of 16 matches in the Club World Cup when Borussia Dortmund plays Monterrey on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tickets are available.
A look at the teams:
Borussia Dortmund
Founded: 1909
Country: Germany
League (finish last season): Bundesliga (fourth, 57 points)
How qualified: FIFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Publicly traded
Manager: Niko Kovac
Nickname: Die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellow)
Colors: Black and yellow
Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (1996-97), eight Bundesliga titles
Previous Club World Cup matches: 0-0 draw with Fluminense on June 17; 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on June 21; and 1-0 win over Ulsan on June 25.
Key players in the tournament
Daniel Svensson
- Age: 23
- Country: Sweden
- Position: Wingback/midfielder
- No.: 24
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 3 shots, 2 shot on target
Serhou Guirassy
- Age: 29
- Country: Guinea
- Position: Striker
- No.: 9
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 2.16 expected goals, 11 shots, 7 on target
Jobe Bellingham
- Age: 19
- Country: England
- Position: Midfielder
- No.: 77
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.86 expected goals, 7 shots, 2 on target, 45.5% duels won, 66.7% aerial duels won
Felix Nmecha
- Age: 24
- Country: Germany
- Position: Midfielder
- No.: 8
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.64 expected goals, 5 shots, 2 on target, 50% duels won, 50% aerial duels won
Julian Brandt
- Age: 29
- Country: Germany
- Position: Attacking midfielder/striker
- No.: 10
- Club World Cup stats: 1 assist, 0.32 expected assists, 3 chances created
Karim Ademeyi
- Age: 23
- Country: Germany
- Position: Midfielder/winger
- No.: 27
- Club World Cup stats: 0.59 expected assists, 6 chances created, 3 successful crosses
Others to watch
Gregor Kobel
- Age: 27
- Country: Switzerland
- Position: Goalkeeper
- No.: 1
Maximilian Beier
- Age: 22
- Country: Germany
- Position: Winger/striker
- No.: 14
Marcel Sabitzer
- Age: 31
- Country: Austria
- Position: Midfielder
- No.: 20
Cole Campbell
- Age: 19
- Country: U.S.
- Position: Winger
- No.: 37
Gio Reyna
- Age: 22
- Country: U.S.
- Position: Midfielder
- No.: 7
Monterrey
Founded: 1945
Country: Mexico
League (finish last season): LIGA MX (seventh in Clausura, 28 points; fifth in Apertura, 31 points)
How qualified: FIFA CONCACAF selection
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: FEMSA
Manager: Domenec Torrent
Nickname: Los Rayados (the Striped ones)
Colors: Blue and white
Important trophies: 5 CONCACAF Champions League titles, Five LIGA MX titles
Previous Club World Cup matches: 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on June 17; 0-0 draw with River Plate on June 21; and 4-0 win over Urawa on June 25.
Key players in the tournament
Germán Berterame
- Age: 26
- Country: Mexico
- Position: Striker
- No.: 7
- Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.39 expected goals, 0.34 expected assists, 6 chances created
Sergio Ramos
- Age: 39
- Country: Spain
- Position: Centerback
- No.: 93
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 60% tackles won, 61.5% duels won, 66.7% aerial duels won, 6 interceptions, 14 recoveries.
Gerardo Arteaga
- Age: 26
- Country: Mexico
- Position: Fullback
- No.: 3
- Club World Cup stats: 57.1% tackles won, 70% duels won, 33.3% aerial duels won
Nelson Deossa
- Age: 25
- Country: Colombia
- Position: Midfield/winger
- No.: 6
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 6 shots, 4 chances created, 10 fouls won, 83.3% tackles won, 54.8% duels won
Jesus Corona
- Age: 32
- Country: Mexico
- Position: Winger
- No.: 17
- Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.57 expected assists, 6 touches in opposition box
Oliver Torres
- Age: 30
- Country: Spain
- Position: Midfielder
- No.: 8
- Club World Cup stats: 2 assists, 0.34 expected assists, 3 chances created
Others to watch
Fidel Ambriz
- Age: 22
- Country: Mexico
- Position: Defensive midfielder
- No.: 5
Lucas Ocampos
- Age: 30
- Country: Argentina
- Position: Striker
- No.: 29
