What to know as Dortmund, Monterrey meet in Atlanta in Club World Cup

German and Mexican clubs clash in Round of 16 matchup Tuesday.
Gio Reyna (center) — son of longtime U.S. national team player Claudio Reyna — is a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Gio Reyna (center) — son of longtime U.S. national team player Claudio Reyna — is a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund. (Jeff Dean/AP)
By
45 minutes ago

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second of their two Round of 16 matches in the Club World Cup when Borussia Dortmund plays Monterrey on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tickets are available.

A look at the teams:

Borussia Dortmund

Founded: 1909

Country: Germany

League (finish last season): Bundesliga (fourth, 57 points)

How qualified: FIFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Publicly traded

Manager: Niko Kovac

Nickname: Die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellow)

Colors: Black and yellow

Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (1996-97), eight Bundesliga titles

Previous Club World Cup matches: 0-0 draw with Fluminense on June 17; 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on June 21; and 1-0 win over Ulsan on June 25.

Key players in the tournament

Daniel Svensson

  • Age: 23
  • Country: Sweden
  • Position: Wingback/midfielder
  • No.: 24
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 3 shots, 2 shot on target

Serhou Guirassy

  • Age: 29
  • Country: Guinea
  • Position: Striker
  • No.: 9
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 2.16 expected goals, 11 shots, 7 on target

Jobe Bellingham

  • Age: 19
  • Country: England
  • Position: Midfielder
  • No.: 77
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.86 expected goals, 7 shots, 2 on target, 45.5% duels won, 66.7% aerial duels won

Felix Nmecha

  • Age: 24
  • Country: Germany
  • Position: Midfielder
  • No.: 8
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.64 expected goals, 5 shots, 2 on target, 50% duels won, 50% aerial duels won

Julian Brandt

  • Age: 29
  • Country: Germany
  • Position: Attacking midfielder/striker
  • No.: 10
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 assist, 0.32 expected assists, 3 chances created

Karim Ademeyi

  • Age: 23
  • Country: Germany
  • Position: Midfielder/winger
  • No.: 27
  • Club World Cup stats: 0.59 expected assists, 6 chances created, 3 successful crosses

Others to watch

Gregor Kobel

  • Age: 27
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Position: Goalkeeper
  • No.: 1
Maximilian Beier

  • Age: 22
  • Country: Germany
  • Position: Winger/striker
  • No.: 14

Marcel Sabitzer

  • Age: 31
  • Country: Austria
  • Position: Midfielder
  • No.: 20

Cole Campbell

  • Age: 19
  • Country: U.S.
  • Position: Winger
  • No.: 37

Gio Reyna

  • Age: 22
  • Country: U.S.
  • Position: Midfielder
  • No.: 7

Monterrey

Founded: 1945

Country: Mexico

League (finish last season): LIGA MX (seventh in Clausura, 28 points; fifth in Apertura, 31 points)

How qualified: FIFA CONCACAF selection

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: FEMSA

Manager: Domenec Torrent

Nickname: Los Rayados (the Striped ones)

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: 5 CONCACAF Champions League titles, Five LIGA MX titles

Previous Club World Cup matches: 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on June 17; 0-0 draw with River Plate on June 21; and 4-0 win over Urawa on June 25.

Key players in the tournament

Germán Berterame

  • Age: 26
  • Country: Mexico
  • Position: Striker
  • No.: 7
  • Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.39 expected goals, 0.34 expected assists, 6 chances created

Sergio Ramos

  • Age: 39
  • Country: Spain
  • Position: Centerback
  • No.: 93
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 60% tackles won, 61.5% duels won, 66.7% aerial duels won, 6 interceptions, 14 recoveries.

Gerardo Arteaga

  • Age: 26
  • Country: Mexico
  • Position: Fullback
  • No.: 3
  • Club World Cup stats: 57.1% tackles won, 70% duels won, 33.3% aerial duels won

Nelson Deossa

  • Age: 25
  • Country: Colombia
  • Position: Midfield/winger
  • No.: 6
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 6 shots, 4 chances created, 10 fouls won, 83.3% tackles won, 54.8% duels won

Jesus Corona

  • Age: 32
  • Country: Mexico
  • Position: Winger
  • No.: 17
  • Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.57 expected assists, 6 touches in opposition box

Oliver Torres

  • Age: 30
  • Country: Spain
  • Position: Midfielder
  • No.: 8
  • Club World Cup stats: 2 assists, 0.34 expected assists, 3 chances created

Others to watch

Fidel Ambriz

  • Age: 22
  • Country: Mexico
  • Position: Defensive midfielder
  • No.: 5

Lucas Ocampos

  • Age: 30
  • Country: Argentina
  • Position: Striker
  • No.: 29

