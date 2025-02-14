Hello again, friends.

We’ll get to theoretical trades and Spencer Schwellenbach in a bit — but want to start with some optimistic off-day reading?

Then you should check out Michael Cunningham’s latest column, which carries the headline “Braves can turn this season around. They’ve done it before.”

It’s good. It’ll make you feel good, too. And that’s all anyone can really ask for, right?

THE SERIES AHEAD

The Rockies come to Truist Park on Friday. They’ve won 12 games this year.

📺 How to watch: Friday’s game starts at 7:10 p.m. on FanDuel Sports and Peachtree TV (or your local Gray TV station).

Saturday’s a 4:10 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s at 1:35 p.m. Both on FanDuel.

⚾ The pitching matchups: No probable starters listed for the Rockies just yet, but the Braves plan to send Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08), Spencer Strider (0-5, 5.40) and Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79) to the mound.

🧸 Giveaways and such: More on the opposition tomorrow. For now, you’ll have to settle for a look at what Truist Park has cooking for the homestand.

Friday: Live pregame music and postgame fireworks.

Saturday: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians night, with a pregame dance performance at the Battery and an on-field ceremony.

Sunday: Free teddy bears for the first 3,000 kids, and they can run the bases afterward, too.

WHEELING AND DEALING

I’ll start by saying we have no idea what the Braves’ approach ahead of next month’s trade deadline will be. And even if they do end up adding, general manager Alex Anthopoulos has a well-established reputation for pulling things (and players) out of thin air.

I also kind of hate this kind of theoretical wish-casting.

But we’re gonna do it anyway! And I have a few simple asks.

🙏 A shortstop: Any shortstop, as long as they can hit at least a little bit. Is Nacho Alvarez, who just started a rehab assignment, a near-future, in-house solution? Maybe.

But Nick Allen and his popless .236 average ain’t.

The Toronto Blue Jays are second in the American League East but don’t seem keen to extend once-heralded youngster Bo Bichette, who’s hitting .275 with eight homers — and is a free agent after this season.

So why not?

I’ll let AA figure out the details. A moderate improvement in the form of a rental shouldn’t cost terribly much, though.

🙏 Relief help: In this scenario, we’re assuming Raisel Iglesias returns to form in some capacity. We like Dylan Lee, too.

We need an experienced arm or two to back ‘em up. This might disappoint, but I’m going to keep things realistic.

The “obvious” choice is Kenley Jansen. Not because he’s having a great year (4.37 ERA), but because he’s on the Angels (who the Braves love trading with) and because Anthopoulos enjoys a reunion (more on that momentarily).

For a slightly more enjoyable option, pick a closer from any middling team and throw them in the seventh- or eighth-inning role. Perhaps we raid the NL Central for Pirates closer David Bednar?

🙏 No more reunions: It’s time to officially place a ban on reacquiring former Braves from the 2021 World Series run.

Jansen’s permissible (I guess) because he was here in 2022. But I don’t want to see Adam Duvall or Jorge Soler or even Jesse Chavez in an Atlanta uniform again.

That’s all I got. What do you think? Is this nonsense? Shooting too high or too low? Let me know.

SCHWELLUVA PERFORMANCE

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Spencer Schwellenbach’s outstanding outing in yesterday’s series finale in Milwaukee.

He went the distance, allowing two runs and striking out nine while powering the Braves to their first series win since mid-May. He told the TV broadcast it was his first nine-inning complete game at any level.

By my calculations, it was also the first complete game by a Braves pitcher not named Max Fried since 2022 — when rookie Bryce Elder shutout the Nationals.

Schwellenbach’s ERA now sits at 3.11 as he continues to round into form, especially with his fastball.

According to MLB’s fancy stat tracker, 54 of his 105 pitches Wednesday were four seamers.

KIMBREL ON THE MOVE

After his return to the Braves amounted to a few months in the minors and a few minutes in the bigs, Craig Kimbrel has a new home.

The Texas Rangers signed him to a minor league deal.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Winning feels nice.

Until next time.