The Braves struggled out of the blocks, starting the season 0-7, and they’re 31-39 through their first 70 games.

Those numbers are not generally going to lead to many All-Star selections, and the Braves have just one player who ranks in the top five among position players in the first batch of ballots that were released Monday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. ranks sixth among outfielders, with 596,363 votes. The Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the position in the National League with 1,126,119 votes. Crow-Armstrong’s Cubs teammate, Kyle Tucker, is second with 704,740 votes.