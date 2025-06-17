The Braves struggled out of the blocks, starting the season 0-7, and they’re 31-39 through their first 70 games.
Those numbers are not generally going to lead to many All-Star selections, and the Braves have just one player who ranks in the top five among position players in the first batch of ballots that were released Monday.
Ronald Acuña Jr. ranks sixth among outfielders, with 596,363 votes. The Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the position in the National League with 1,126,119 votes. Crow-Armstrong’s Cubs teammate, Kyle Tucker, is second with 704,740 votes.
Acuña recovered from an ACL injury and has played in just 21 games, but in that short time, he’s played at an All-Star level, posting a .390 batting average and 1.179 OPS, with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.
There’s still time for Acuña to gain ground, as Phase 1 of fan voting continues through June 26 at noon. Phase 2 goes from June 30-July 2, with fans choosing between the top six among outfielders (and top two at other positions).
