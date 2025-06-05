Westminster finished in third place with 1,275 points, behind North Oconee (1,287), which also won four titles. Blessed Trinity (1,260) and Cambridge (1,220) rounded out the top five.

“Class 4A included six schools, both public and private, that had combined for 63 Directors Cups since 2000,” Marist athletic director Derek Waugh said. “To be at the top of this class, especially with the smallest student enrollment (in Class 4A) outside of Pace Academy, is a tremendous accomplishment. Many other schools, including North Oconee, had amazing years. Ultimately, our consistency in every sport was the difference. The kids we have are great people first and foremost, but they also are tough and embrace competitive greatness. I am very proud, and it is easy to root for our coaches and students who work so hard to maximize their God-given talents.”

The Directors Cup competition awards points to each school based on its performances in the playoffs and state meets for all GHSA championship sports. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for boys and for girls are counted in the standings. A school’s athletic director or other representative must be a current member of the GADA for the school and its scores to be included in the standings.

The Directors Cup program began in 1999 and has awarded trophies each year since, with the exception of the 2019-20 school year, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the spring sports championships.

Class 4A wasn’t the only place where reclassification had an impact. For the first time, the GHSA had private schools in 3A, 2A and A Division I compete in one separate playoff bracket in most sports, but the Directors Cup did not have a separate private school classification. That allowed public schools more opportunities to collect points in direct competition with the private schools without having to face them in the playoffs. The GHSA also cut the number of classifications from eight to seven.

Jefferson likely was the biggest beneficiary. The Dragons won state titles in volleyball, traditional wrestling, dual wrestling and girls golf, finishing with a state-best 1,379 points and becoming the first public school to win Class 3A in Directors Cup history. Private school Greater Atlanta Christian, which won three state championships, finished second. Jefferson won the Directors Cup in Class 5A last year.

Walton won state championships in baseball and girls soccer and won the Class 6A competition with 1,296 points, ahead of West Forsyth (1,229) and Buford (1,226). It was the Raiders’ fourth Directors Cup in six years and 11th overall. No school other than Walton or Lambert, which finished in sixth place, has won in the highest classification since Brookwood in 2012.

Milton of Class 5A was the only first-time winner. The Eagles picked up state championships in football, boys cross country, girls lacrosse and girls tennis and earned 1,274 points. Pope, which also won four state titles, finished second with 1,200 points.

Lovett of Class 2A, Wesleyan of A Division I and Lake Oconee Academy of A Division II were the other all-sports champions. Lovett won its third Directors Cup in five years and its seventh overall. Wesleyan won its sixth in eight years and its 14th overall. Lake Oconee Academy won for the third consecutive year.

Regions Directors Cup

Final standings

(Top 10 in each classification)

Class 6A

1. Walton – 1,296

2. West Forsyth – 1,229

3. Buford – 1,226

4. North Gwinnett – 1,217

5. Carrollton – 1,211

6. Lambert – 1,190

7. Mill Creek – 1,113

8. Harrison – 1,065

9. Richmond Hill – 1,049

10. Etowah – 1,008

Top boys program: Walton (602)

Top girls programs: Walton (694)

Class 5A

1. Milton – 1,274

2. Pope – 1,200

3. Creekview – 1,015

4. McIntosh – 1,006

5. Woodward Academy – 962

6. Greenbrier – 951

7. Johns Creek – 905

8. Lassiter – 872

9. River Ridge – 841

10. Roswell – 818

Top boys program: Milton (603)

Top girls program: Pope (742)

Class 4A

1. Marist – 1,364

2. North Oconee – 1,287

3. Westminster – 1,275

4. Blessed Trinity – 1,260

5. Cambridge – 1,220

6. Pace Academy – 1,098

7. Starr’s Mill – 1,093

8. St. Pius – 1,080

9. Cartersville – 977

10. Harris County – 869

Top boys program: Marist (700)

Top girls program: North Oconee (685)

Class 3A

1. Jefferson – 1,379

2. Greater Atlanta Christian – 1,160

3. Oconee County – 1,142

4. North Hall – 1,136

5. Calhoun – 1,111

6. Cherokee Bluff – 1,055

7. Heritage-Catoosa – 990

8. Calvary Day – 871

9. Mary Persons – 822

10. LaGrange – 817

Top boys program: Jefferson (664)

Top girls program: Jefferson (715)

Class 2A

1. Lovett – 1,265

2. Hebron Christian – 1,235

3. Holy Innocents’ – 1,136

4. Morgan County – 1,097

5. Columbus – 1,095

6. Pierce County – 1,005

7. Rockmart – 922

8. Hart County – 910

9. Prince Avenue Christian – 844

10. Union County – 777

Top boys program: Hebron Christian (596)

Top girls program: Morgan County (688)

Class A Division I

1. Wesleyan – 1,277

2. Model – 1,114

3. Vidalia – 1,065

4. Mount Paran Christian – 986

5. Mount Vernon – 972

6. Toombs County – 957

7. Whitefield Academy – 947

8. Athens Academy – 856

9. Savannah Christian – 848

10. Jeff Davis – 827

Top boys program: Wesleyan (639)

Top girls program: Model (658)

Class A Division II

1. Lake Oconee Academy – 1,036

2. Metter – 865

3. GMC Prep – 762

4. Bryan County – 679

5. Schley County – 597

6. Washington-Wilkes – 588

7. Elite Scholars Academy – 517

8. Charlton County – 516

9. Hawkinsville – 510

10. Seminole County – 451

Top boys program: Lake Oconee Academy (429)

Top girls program: Lake Oconee Academy (607)