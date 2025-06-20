Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Here’s how Spencer Strider’s slider shut down the Mets

The pitch generated 14 whiffs against the Braves’ division-leading rival, including seven that completed a strikeout.
Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Strider is not completely back to the pitcher he was before his internal brace surgery, but he's getting there. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Strider is not completely back to the pitcher he was before his internal brace surgery, but he's getting there. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
By Olivia Sayer
46 minutes ago

The Braves knew their series with the Mets was a big one, so they brought out their top pitchers. The club meticulously lined up its starting rotation so that Spencer Schwellenbach, Chris Sale and Spencer Strider were waiting on the mound when their division-leading rival rolled into Truist Park this week.

And the move worked to perfection.

After a solid outing from Schwellenbach on Tuesday and a season-best start from Sale on Wednesday, Strider shut down the Mets with six innings of one-run baseball Thursday night. He struck out eight batters and walked only one, as a 7-1 victory completed the Braves’ three-game sweep.

ExploreHow sweep it is: Braves take three straight from first-place Mets

“Really good, how he’s pitching,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Velocity was really good tonight. The secondary stuff was really good. And I think he feels good about where he’s at right now, so that’s really encouraging.”

Strider is not completely back to the pitcher he was before his internal brace surgery, but the 26-year-old is getting there. His average fastball velocity against the Mets was 96 mph — a tick up from the 95.3 mph for the season entering the game — and he utilized his secondary pitches to put hitters away.

None of the pitches were more effective than his slider, which produced 14 whiffs against the Mets, including seven that completed a strikeout.

ExploreWith series win over Mets, are the Braves actually, finally finding their groove?
Braves pitcher Spencer Strider shut down the New York Mets with six innings of one-run baseball on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

“The shape of the slider has been pretty good,” Strider said. “It’s just attacking and making hitters swing. Talking to any pitcher, that’s kind of the goal. Step one is making guys swing, and then everything plays off that.”

Strider’s slider provides comfort as he continues to regain his fastball command postsurgery. The pitch is responsible for 29 of his 45 strikeouts this season, which is 14 more than the next closest pitch.

Against the Mets, Strider relied on his slider early with runners in scoring position — such as the third inning, when he struck out the team’s leading hitter Pete Alonso on three consecutive sliders with the go-ahead run at third base.

He also used it as his put-away pitch against Brandon Nimmo a few innings later, when he threw three consecutive sliders to end the at-bat with a runner on first base.

ExploreRead more about the Braves

“They kind of play it together,” Strider said of utilizing his fastball with his slider. “If guys aren’t swinging, then the slider’s, no matter how good it is, it’s not really gonna play. So I’ve got to, with whatever my fastball looks like, it’s gotta be in the zone, and it’s gotta put guys on their heels.”

Strider’s performance — combined with seven runs from the offense — brought the team within five games of the National League’s final wild-card spot and ensured a happy flight of Braves were headed to Miami for a three-game series set to begin Friday night.

“It’s reassuring to go out and have some justification for the work you’ve been doing and that belief that we’ve had this whole time that we can play better baseball,” Strider said. “Now the challenge is to continue to do it.”

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Follow Olivia Sayer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna celebrates his three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning Friday in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

Late home runs power Braves past Rockies

Atlanta turned four double plays in the win while Colorado could only muster four runs out of its 14 hits and left 12 on base.

With series win over Mets, are the Braves actually, finally finding their groove?

Michael Harris II’s hitting focus shows in Braves’ win over Rockies

The center fielder says he is keeping his weight back in his swing in order to produce more line drives and fly balls.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a double that scored three runs in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

How sweep it is: Braves take three straight from first-place Mets

Braves close to receiving offensive help

Braves’ scouting report on Usher’s first pitch: Off the plate, ‘but he made it’

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab