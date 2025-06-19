Chris Sale delivers masterpiece against Mets, adamant about returning to mound for ninth inning

Sale came one out shy of finishing the complete game, but his performance was still a masterpiece. He shut out the division-leading Mets in a season-high 8.2 innings to propel the Braves to a series-clinching 5-0 victory.

In most circumstances, Snitker would have pulled a starting pitcher in Sale’s situation after the eighth inning. The 36-year-old had already thrown 102 pitches, and the Braves had a well-rested bullpen capable of recording the final three outs.

But Sale is no ordinary pitcher.

Snitker said the reigning Cy Young Award winner “earned the right” to try and finish the game, if that is what he wanted to do — and make no mistake, that is exactly what Sale wanted to do.

“Normally when he comes off (the mound), I’ve got a feel, he’s got a feel,” Snitker said. “He walked right by me, didn’t even say anything after the eighth.”

The left-hander struck out seven batters in the start — moving him to No. 37 on baseball’s all-time strikeout list — and only issued one walk on 116 pitches. But the moment that brought a sellout Truist Park crowd to its feet — and sparked multiple postgame text messages from old friends — occurred in the top of the ninth inning.

The Gold Glover laid out for a weak ground ball off the bat of Mets outfielder Juan Soto. He then threw from his knees to first base for the out.

The play was not one that Sale necessarily needed to make in a 5-0 ballgame, but it demonstrated the competitiveness of the Braves’ ace.

“It just kind of adds to the legend of Chris Sale here,” Snitker said. “He’s a pro, and you root for guys like that. I was probably pulling for him more than he was pulling for himself to get that complete game.”

Sale came one pitch shy of throwing the complete game, but he still gave the Braves a performance to remember.