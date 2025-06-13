Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

This Georgia linebacker ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’ in 2025

No longer in the shadow of Jalon Walker, it’s rising junior CJ Allen’s turn to shine.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen has been the most productive of Georgia’s three linebackers it signed in the same recruiting class. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen has been the most productive of Georgia’s three linebackers it signed in the same recruiting class. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

CJ Allen isn’t yet a household name.

Unlike some of his fellow inside linebackers on the Georgia team, he wasn’t a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Allen was still a coveted prospect from Barnesville, but he finished the cycle as the No. 70 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The rising junior has been the most productive of Georgia’s three linebackers it signed in the same recruiting class. He ended up starting for the Bulldogs as a true freshman and was the team’s second-leading tackler in 2024.

ExploreG-Day observations as offense and defense have their moments

Entering this upcoming season, Allen is expected to be a leader on Georgia’s defense. Players who usually fill that role tend to become top draft picks.

ESPN’s Matt Miller expects that to be the case for Allen.

“At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he’s built for the pro game and has the speed and explosiveness to be a solid modern linebacker prospect,” Miller wrote. ”Allen’s 2024 tape showed a downhill attacker who posted 49 solo tackles and one interception. He had a huge game against Georgia Tech, when he had 10 tackles. He’s a rising star on a defense known for producing early-round prospects."

Allen had 76 tackles last season to go along with 3.0 tackles for loss. Although he didn’t produce a massive statistical season, part of that can be explained by playing alongside Jalon Walker. The Butkus Award-winning linebacker tied for the team lead in sacks and became a first-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons.

Walker was one of three Georgia defenders taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With a big season in 2025, Allen could follow a similar trajectory.

ExploreFourth Georgia football player declares for 2025 NFL Draft

“Playing on a defense which had three first-round picks in 2025 left Allen under the radar, but he won’t be kept out of the spotlight for long,” Miller wrote.

Georgia should have one of the best linebacker rooms in the country in 2025. Allen will play alongside fellow junior Raylen Wilson. Sophomores Chris Cole and Justin Williams are also poised for larger roles as Georgia must replace Walker and now Philadelphia Eagle Smael Mondon.

Since Glenn Schumann became Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in 2016, the Bulldogs have produced three first-round picks at the position and three Butkus Award-winners.

Being the best linebacker at Georgia has often been a pathway to stardom. Allen very much seems to be on his way to that in the upcoming season.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Julio Jones (No. 11) of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass in front of Jaire Alexander (23) of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a game at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 2018. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Credit: Dylan Buell

Should the Falcons sign Jaire Alexander after he’s released?

The Falcons are remaking their defense over the offseason and Jaire Alexander could improve their secondary.

Mass in the past: Josh Hines-Allen and his Jaguars teammates slim down in hopes of turning up

Packers plan to release veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, AP source says

The Latest

Hairy Dawg at the Dawg Walk before taking on Tennessee before a primetime Sanford Stadium crowd on Nov. 16, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation).

Credit: Jeff Sentell

No. 1 kicker in the nation commits to Georgia football

Kirby Smart questioned over quarterback management for the 2025 season

SEC commissioner on new collegiate sports model: ‘Growing pains can be expected’

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

2h ago

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.