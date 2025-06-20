(For the sake of clarity, Williams did not sing “Yeah, yeah,” – part of the lyrics of Usher’s mega-hit “Yeah!” but quickly repeated his confirmation of his appreciation of his music.)

Catching first pitches is normally the duty of the team bat boy, but in this case a team official sought the help of an actual player.

“So they brought in the big guns, I guess,” Williams said, tongue in cheek. “I can’t blame ’em.”

Williams’ scouting report of Usher’s right-handed delivery: “It was a little bit off the plate, but he made it. No bounces. I’ve seen a lot worse.”

The two had a brief exchange after the pitch. Williams said he complimented Usher on his Braves jersey, which featured the familiar script “Atlanta” and tomahawk upside down, a nod to Usher’s “A-Town Down” catchphrase.

“I was like, I might need to look into getting one of those,” Williams said.