The Braves knew they would get a dynamic player when Acuña returned from a season-ending ACL injury May 23, but his first three weeks back surpassed all expectations.

Explore Usher bobblehead giveaway comes to Truist Park this week

The 27-year-old leads the league with a .478 on-base percentage and trails only Aaron Judge with a 1.179 OPS since returning to the team’s lineup. He is riding a six-game hitting streak and reached base safely in 12 straight contests.

“You don’t know what to expect when they do miss all that time,” manager Brian Snitker said before the Rockies series. “He’s hit the ground running since he’s been here, that’s for sure.”

The Braves will welcome the Mets to Truist Park on Tuesday night for a three-game series before traveling to Miami on Friday to face the Marlins.