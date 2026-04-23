Atlanta Braves Braves lucky to have Jorge Mateo on deep, versatile bench. Here’s why. The shortstop has rebounded from two serious injuries and a statistical decline with Orioles. Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo celebrates with catcher Drake Baldwin after Mateo scored a run against the Guardians in an April 12 game at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 46 minutes ago Share

WASHINGTON — A day after Ha-Seong Kim had to have surgery for a torn tendon in his right middle finger, the Braves signed Jorge Mateo. It was a move to provide depth and insurance for the team’s infield with Kim — a shortstop who had signed a one-year, $20 million contract in December — out until at least May, if not longer. What Mateo has given the Braves in Kim’s absence has maybe been more than they bargained for when they gave the 30-year-old a $1 million deal for the 2026 season.

Mateo has played in 11 of the Braves’ 25 games ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Nationals. He is primarily the backup for starting shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Because of Mateo’s good play and Dubón’s ability to play third base and outfield, Mateo has also been called on to start seven games. “Really thrilled to have him here in Atlanta,” Braves bench coach Tony Mansolino told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “I think we’re gonna see the best of Georgie here. He fits in really nicely with the players here, and I think his skill set really complements the skill set on the team.” Mansolino was on the Orioles’ coaching staff from 2021 to 2025 and served as the team’s interim manager in ’25. Mateo was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in August 2021 after having been designated for assignment by the Padres. He had been with the Orioles until becoming a free agent this past winter. Mateo got his first chance to be an everyday shortstop for the Orioles in 2022. Although his strikeout total was up and his batting average was down, over 150 games he stole 35 bases with his blazing speed, drove in 50 runs, hit a career-high 13 home runs and was given a Fielding Bible Award (an honor given to the best MLB player at each position based on statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factors a panel of experts choose to use).

Mateo played in 116 games and stole 32 more bags in 2023, but the rest of his offensive numbers mostly continued to decline.

And as is so often the case in baseball, there is someone waiting in the wings ready to be the next man up. That was Orioles budding star Gunnar Henderson. Baltimore moved Mateo to second base in 2024, and that decision had ramifications no one could foresee. In a game against the Marlins, Mateo darted from his position at second base to try to reach a slow roller up the middle. Henderson, from shortstop, raced that way, too, and when they both slid to try to get the ball, Mateo’s arm and elbow went a way it shouldn’t have. A month later Mateo had Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, which had also been dislocated during the collision. Mateo returned for the start of the 2025 season, but a hamstring injury in the summer nixed three months of playing time. In November, the Orioles declined a $5.5 million team option to keep Mateo on the roster for 2026.

Not deterred, Mateo headed to the Dominican Republic to play winter ball. He told the AJC he simply focused on returning to form while there and remained patient for the right opportunity with another MLB team. The longer he had to wait for that opportunity the more focused and intent on playing good ball he became. The Braves became that team Jan. 19 when they announced they had signed the Dominican native. “It’s a great team. It’s an honor to be here,” Mateo said. “I feel so blessed to be here.” Back in 2016, Mateo was the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization. Aaron Judge was second on that list. Mateo still shows flashes of that once-promised ability, like a 4-for-4 day against the Guardians on April 12, or in two games against the Diamondbacks when he was a combined 3-for-4 with four runs scored, a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base.

At shortstop, he has made just one error in 31 chances and been a part of five double plays. Mateo has a fielding run value of one and an outs above average of two. On the bases he has clocked a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second. And, perhaps most importantly, he’s ready when needed. “He’s been incredible in the dugout. You kind of watch him down there where he sits in the dugout, he’s in on every pitch, he’s rooting for his teammates, he’s supporting his teammates,” Mansolino said. “He’s ready when I go to him in the seventh, eighth, ninth inning and say, ‘Hey, you got to get ready for this at bat or this pinch run or this defensive sub.’ He just looks up and says, ‘I’m ready, man.’ And he is. “He’s preparing all game, he’s ready for the moment. I think that’s kind of bearing fruit when he’s gotten starts.” Kim is expected to return to the Braves next month, crowding the club’s depth chart at shortstop. But Dubón has already played three other positions this season and Mateo has played third, second and each outfield spot throughout his six-plus years in the big leagues.