The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association named its players of the year and all-state teams for each classification of GHSA teams.
Nominations were gathered from coaches around the state and chosen by a panel of coaches within each classification.
The GHSGCA was founded in 1995 and works within the framework of the GHSA and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association to support and promote high school golf in Georgia.
Class 6A boys: Player of the Year: Ledger Conley (Richmond Hill). Team: Luke Friend (North Paulding), Sahish Reddy (Lambert), Mason Pate (Lowndes), Mackinnley Yarbrough (Carrollton), Patrick Delany (Walton), David Haas (Carrollton), Jiho Choi (Forsyth Central). Honorable Mention: Patrick Mahaffey (Richmond Hill), Davis Moore (Etowah).
Class 6A girls: Player of the Year: Athena Yoo (Lambert). Team: Georgia Blount (Camden County), Catherine Odom (Lowndes), Zoe Duval (Lambert), Grace Lee (Lambert), Cadance Nance (East Coweta), Annika Gomeyak (Walton), Mady Simpson (Carrollton). Honorable Mention: Alexa Mohler (Richmond Hill), Allison Maher (North Gwinnett).
Class 5A boys: Player of the Year: William Long (Milton). Team: Matt Calhoun (Creekview), Hamilton Coleman (Lakeside-Evans), Caden Lee (Milton), Brandt Carmen (South Paulding), J.P. Spivey (Coffee County), Griffin Latimer (Creekview), Cane Carver (Coffee County). Honorable Mention: Tanner Latimer (Creekview), Davis Blackmon (Loganville).
Class 5A girls: Player of the Year: Aanya Vantipalli (Milton). Team: Hannah Powell (Coffee County), Aerin Kim (Johns Creek), Jocelyn Zeng (Johns Creek), Lily Sitler (McIntosh), Addison Lukich (Greenbrier), Alexa Slaton (Pope), Adalynne Forchette (McIntosh). Honorable Mention: Sofia Milano (Johns Creek), Addison Maney (Habersham Central).
Class 4A boys: Player of the Year: Bear Dollander (Benedictine). Team: Blake Goodroe (Madison County), Trace Carter (Ware County), Cole Stockard (Dalton), Josh Durhaler (Blessed Trinity), Andrew Lutjens (Cartersville), Bodie Bromlow (Cartersville), Zach Wiley (North Oconee). Honorable Mention: Cole Rosich (North Oconee), Gates Glanton (Harris County), Brooks Cass (North Oconee), Bo Cary (Westminster).
Class 4A girls: Player of the Year: Elizabeth Sullivan (St. Pius). Team: Ashlyn Taylor (Marist), Jessy Young (Westminster), Sadie Bisho (Flowery Branch), Leigh Allen (Harris County), Delaney McFadden (Blessed Trinity), Sydney Marshall (Cambridge), Hailey Moffet (North Oconee), Honorable Mention: Carlee Brown (Madison County), Aubree Hill (North Oconee).
Class 3A boys: Player of the Year: Braceton Beasley (West Laurens). Team: Charlie Pitts (LaGrange), Tyler Matson (North Hall), TJ Harris (Cherokee Bluff), Bowen Kicklighter (Southeast Bullock), J.T. Bunch (White County), Tanner Seabolt (North Hall), Hugh Kersey (LaGrange), Honorable Mention: Gavin Gaylord (Mary Persons), Saxon Chastain (LaGrange).
Class 3A girls: Player of the Year: Alisa Pressley (Cherokee Bluff). Team: Ariel Collins (Luella), Lillie Mallis (North Hall), Rylee Brown (Jefferson), Anna Kate Patton (Jefferson), Reese Day (Northwest Whitfield), Haley Hammett (Southeast Bulloch), Pearl Jones (Dawson County). Honorable Mention: Gabby Jones (North Hall), Addison Taylor (Jefferson).
Class 2A boys: Player of the Year: Brooks Urquhart (Columbus). Team: Monty Thakur (Columbus), Ethan Arnold (Pierce County), Jay Patel (Columbus), Bennett Puryear (Pierce County), Sam Ricketson (Pierce County), Will Gordon (Crisp County), Preston Johnston (Jackson), Honorable Mention: Hayden Price (Union County), Ethan Pham (Columbus).
Class 2A girls: Player of the Year: Mackenzie Connell (Pierce County). Team: Maya Lilja-Vasquez (Savannah Arts), Mollie Kate Dixon (Pierce County), Emma Shiflet (Hart County), Emily Minish (Franklin County), Bailey Mitchell (Morgan County), Hailey Westmoreland (Morgan County), Larkin Woods (Coahulla Creek). Honorable Mention: Moriah Mim (Appling County), Lainey Addison (Stephens County).
Class A Division I boys: Player of the Year: Colton Lewis (Swainsboro). Team: Will Bowen (Commerce), Everett Horne (Lamar County), Nolan Henderson (Elbert County), Griffin Barnett (Bremen), Hadden Kelly (Dodge County), Ashton Hulett (Jeff Davis), Austin Mosley (Vidalia). Honorable Mention: Madden Drake (Elbert County), Chase Bilbo (Bremen).
Class A Division I girls: Player of the Year: Georgia Womack (Model). Team: Skyler Fountain (Vidalia), Presley Lemaster (Social Circle), Charlsie McElhaney (Gordon Lee), Haley Talley (Gordon Lee), Adalynn Jones (Thomasville), Aynslee Terrell (Bremen), Kailyn Lindsey (Worth County). Honorable Mention: Tenley Maney (Banks County), Lucy Johnson (Elbert County).
Class A Division II boys: Player of the Year: Luke Hylton (Brooks County). Team: Poli Medrano (Lake Oconee Academy), Eli Tillery (Lake Oconee Academy), Jack Palmer (Seminole County), Grant Edens (Georgia Military College Prep School), Tucker Littleton (Lake Oconee Academy), Carson Johnston (Lake Oconee Academy), Carter Johnston (Washington Wilkes). Honorable Mention: Ethan Edmunds (Lincoln County), Michael Wood (Hawkinsville).
Class A Division II girls: Player of the Year: Lili Nelson (Lake Oconee Academy). Team: Tianna Chiplock (Lake Oconee Academy), Lily Dominy (Lake Oconee Academy), Kensley Windham (Lake Oconee Academy), Sophia Bowen (Metter), Adysan Longgrear (Metter), Elle Clark (Metter), Madi Simmons (Georgia Military College Prep School). Honorable Mention: Addison Hegwood-Anderson (Trion), Janna Scott (Emanuel County Institute).
Class 1-3A Private boys: Player of the Year: Evan Rogers (Hebron Christian). Team: Brody McQueen (Mount Paran Christian), Logan Skaggs (Holy Innocents’), Anthony Beccaria (Mount Vernon), Jake Eason (Christian Heritage), Grady Kelley (Aquinas), Viet Nguyen (Darlington), William Henderson (Prince Avenue Christian), Henry Hill (Christian Heritage). Honorable Mention: Bryar Cale (Mount Paran Christian), Kohki Maeda (Savannah Country Day).
Class 1-3A Private girls: Player of the Year: Claire Bradford (Prince Avenue Christian). Team: Molly Spector (Holy Innocents’), Thanana Kotchasanmanee (Darlington), Kathryn Deloach (Athens Academy), Narah Kim (Greater Atlanta Christian), Kate Barber (Savannah Country Day), Scout Ezell (Wesleyan), Ever Ezell (Wesleyan). Honorable Mention: Madeline Hall (Paideia), Ava Cottis (Savannah Christian).
