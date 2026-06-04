AJC Varsity Lambert rising freshman is second-youngest winner of Georgia Women’s Amateur Kylie Chung birdies the final three holes to shoot 67 for come-from-behind victory. Kylie Chung, 14, became the second youngest player to win the Georgia Women's Amateur Championship, June 3, 2026, at Athens Country Club. Chung, who will be a freshman this fall at Lambert High School, shot 67 in the final round. (Photo by Kate Awtrey-King)

By Stan Awtrey 32 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Kylie Chung of Cumming chased down two accomplished college players to become the second-youngest winner of the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday. Not bad for a girl won won’t start high school until this fall. Chung, 14, a soon-to-be freshman at Lambert High School, birdied the final three holes at Athens Country Club to shoot 5-under 67 to finish 6-under 210. She won by two shots over defending champion Ava Merrill of Johns Creek, who plays at Vanderbilt, and Mary Mille of Savannah, who plays at Ole Miss.

The youngest player to win the title was Mariah Stackhouse of Riverdale, who was also 14 when she won the first of back-to-back titles in 2008. Stackhouse went on to star at Stanford and play on the LPGA Tour. “I didn’t really know what happened,” Chung said afterward. “I was kind of just shaking.” Chung began the day five shots behind Miller, the second-round leader, and four shots behind Merrill. She was playing one group ahead of the leaders and didn’t know what was going on until she approached the 18th hole. Her father, James, who was serving as her caddie, said she needed a birdie to tie for the lead, unaware that she only need a par. But Chung, who finished third in the event last year as a 13-year-old, hit a good drive and placed her approach nine feet from the hole. When the putt disappeared into the hole, the small group around the green let out a lout hoot.

Merrill and Miller both heard it. Miller, a two-time Georgia Girls’ champion, led by three strokes through 13 holes. Merrill birdied the 14th and narrowed the game to two shots and set up what appeared to be a two-player match for the title.