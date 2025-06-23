1. Mavericks — Cooper Flagg F | Duke | 6-8 | 221 pounds | 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 38.5 3P%

Flagg has been the projected No. 1 overall pick for years, and after the Mavericks traded their superstar Luka Doncic in February, it would be more surprising if they passed on the chance to add a new one.

2. Spurs — Dylan Harper G | Rutgers | 6-5 | 213 pounds | 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists, 33.3 3P%

The Spurs may have guards De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the mix, but they likely will still go for the best available player.

3. 76ers — VJ Edgecombe G | Baylor | 6-4 | 193 pounds | 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 34 3P%

The 76ers dealt with plenty of injuries last season, and Edgecombe would add depth but also give them defensive versatility alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

4. Hornets — Kon Knueppel F |Duke | 6-5 | 219 pounds | 14.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 40.6 3P%

The Duke forward would add more perimeter shooting to a Hornets team that already has plenty of it with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

5. Jazz — Ace Bailey F | Rutgers | 6-8 | 203 pounds | 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 34.6 3P%

The Rutgers forward, who played at McEachern High, hasn’t had the most positive predraft publicity. But if Bailey falls, the Jazz could be a solid spot for him to land if he falls out of the top three.

6. Wizards — Jeremiah Fears G | Oklahoma | 6-3 | 180 pounds | 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 28.4 3P%

The Wizards have quite a bit of depth at guard, but selecting Fears would give the Oklahoma guard more room to develop his skills behind the veterans on the team.

7. Pelicans — Tre Johnson G| Texas | 6-5 | 190 pounds | 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 39.7 3P%

The Pelicans suffered numerous injuries, particularly in the backcourt, last season. The addition of Johnson would help to alleviate some of that lack of depth.

8. Nets — Kasparas Jakucionis G | Illinois | 6-5 | 205 pounds | 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 31.8 3P%

The Nets have been in the middle of a roster rebuild, and Jakucionis would fit their development timeline.

9. Raptors — Khaman Maluach C | Duke | 7-1 | 253 pounds | 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 25 3P%

The Raptors could draft their center of the future and give him a couple of years to develop behind veteran Jakob Poeltl, who has two years left on his contract.

10. Suns — Jase Richardson G | Michigan St. | 6-1 | 178 pounds | 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.2 3P%

The Suns traded Kevin Durant over the weekend, but they could use a point guard still after adding Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to their roster. Richardson could be the facilitator who could allow Devin Booker to play his natural position of shooting guard.

11. Trail Blazers — Carter Bryant F | Arizona | 6-7 | 215 pounds | 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1 assist, 37.1 3P%

After drafting Donovan Clingan last year, the Trail Blazers can bolster their frontcourt with Bryant.

12. Bulls — Asa Newell F | Georgia | 6-9 | 224 pounds | 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist, 29.2 3P%

The Bulls have a dearth of guards on the roster, and Newell could give the Bulls another lob threat.

13. Hawks — Egor Demin G | Brigham Young | 6-8 | 199 pounds | 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 27.3 3P%

The Hawks need to continue to add size around guard Trae Young, as well as another playmaker who can keep the offense running when the veteran goes to the bench.

14. Spurs — Derik Queen C | Maryland | 6-9 | 248 pounds | 16.5 points, 9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 20 3P%

The Spurs, of course, have Victor Wembanyama, but Queen also has some versatility and can slide to power forward, allowing them to pair the two together.

15. Thunder — Joan Beringer C | Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic | 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.4 blocks

The Thunder could add a center of the future who they have time to develop, with Isaiah Hartenstein under contract for two more years.

16. Grizzlies — Cedric Coward G | Washington St. | 6-9 | 263 pounds| 17.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 40 3P%

With Desmond Bane heading to the Magic, the Grizzlies will look to fill that void.

17. Timberwolves — Thomas Sorber C| Georgetown | 6-5 | 213 pounds | 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 16.2 3P%

The Timberwolves will need a center off the bench, with Naz Reid potentially opting out of his player option. Sorber doesn’t quite have the ability to space the floor like Reid, but he gives the T-Wolves the size they could lose if Reid leaves.

18. Wizards — Noa Essengue F | Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany | 6-8 | 225 pounds | 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 29.4 3P%

After selecting Alex Sarr last season, Essengue would add another threat in the paint for the Wizards.

19. Nets — Will Riley F | Illinois | 6-8 | 186 pounds | 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 32.6 3P%

Riley has the playmaking skills to bolster a young Nets team and fits the timeline of its rebuild.

20. Heat — Collin Murray-Boyles F| South Carolina |6-7 | 239 pounds | 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 26.5 3P%

The South Carolina forward would have room to develop, with Kevin Love under contract for one more year.

21. Jazz — Nique Clifford F | Colorado State | 6-5 | 202 | 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 37.7 3P%

A Swiss Army knife-type player who can score and facilitate and could add even more versatility to the Jazz’s frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

22. Hawks — Danny Wolf F | Michigan | 6-11 | 252 pounds | 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 33.6 3P%

The Michigan big has the versatility to work alongside Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and even Mouhamed Gueye lineups as either a center or power forward.