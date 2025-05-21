High School Sports
High School Sports

Troup beats Cherokee Bluff to win first baseball state title

Pitcher throws six shutout innings and scores tying run.
Troup defeated Cherokee Bluff 6-3 in the Class 3A final Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.(Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Troup defeated Cherokee Bluff 6-3 in the Class 3A final Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.(Jason Getz/AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

Sophomore lefthander Davis Moncus pitched six shutout innings after being tagged for three runs in the first and led his school to its first state baseball championship as Troup defeated Cherokee Bluff 6-3 in the Class 3A final Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.

Moncus allowed three hits, walked three batters and threw a wild pitch in the first inning, but Troup catcher Brady Willis minimized the damage by picking off a Cherokee Bluff runner at third base. Moncus allowed only four hits and a walk over the final six frames.

Moncus scored the tying run in the third inning after hitting a double. Sophomore second baseman Chase Mosely hit a two-run triple later in the inning to break a 3-3 tie in the deciding game of the three-game series.

Troup third baseman and No. 3 hitter Carson Walker was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Fisher Baltzell, the shortstop and cleanup hitter, was 2-for-3.

The state title is the first for Troup in a sport other than wrestling.

Troup, a west Georgia school, finished 32-9. Cherokee Bluff, in Hall County, was 28-14.

Class 3A baseball Game 3

Credit: West Georgia University Sports Information Services

icon to expand image

Credit: West Georgia University Sports Information Services

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

(Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 3A, A Division II series tied 1-1 in GHSA baseball championships

Lacrosse championships Day 2 coverage from Denmark High: Roswell boys top Lassiter in overtime to cap season

Lowndes’ lineup of new faces has same goal: another baseball title

GHSA baseball: Class 6A, 5A and 4A will play at Coolray Field, Class 3A, 2A and Class A Div. 1 at AdventHealth Stadium and Class A Div. 2 and 1-3A Private at Georgia Southern

The Latest

Carver-Columbus head coach Pierre Coffey and Carver-Columbus linebacker Zay Billingsley (5) celebrate with the trophy after their win against Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Carver-Columbus won 52-14. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carver-Columbus coach steps down for principal’s job after winning state title

Class 3A, A Division II series tied 1-1 in GHSA baseball championships

Walton’s Bleached Blond Bombers sweep Lowndes to capture Class 6A title

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

25m ago