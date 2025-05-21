Sophomore lefthander Davis Moncus pitched six shutout innings after being tagged for three runs in the first and led his school to its first state baseball championship as Troup defeated Cherokee Bluff 6-3 in the Class 3A final Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.

Moncus allowed three hits, walked three batters and threw a wild pitch in the first inning, but Troup catcher Brady Willis minimized the damage by picking off a Cherokee Bluff runner at third base. Moncus allowed only four hits and a walk over the final six frames.

Moncus scored the tying run in the third inning after hitting a double. Sophomore second baseman Chase Mosely hit a two-run triple later in the inning to break a 3-3 tie in the deciding game of the three-game series.