The Braves could use a spark. Maybe Ronald Acuña Jr. provides one.

WASHINGTON — The Braves will turn to a familiar face for an energy injection.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to their lineup Friday for the series opener against the Padres. Acuña has been out since tearing his left ACL on May 26. He rejoins a team trying to find consistency, especially offensively.
“I’m still waiting for us to put all phases together,” manager Brian Snitker said after the team’s 8-7 loss in Washington on Thursday, the latest winnable game that slipped away. “We haven’t had a streak, and that’s why. Whether it’s we haven’t pitched great, haven’t been able to keep the line moving, or we’ll score, then we give some games up with the bullpen — when we get on the same page, if we get that offense going, we’re going to put something together.”
The offense showed a lot of life over the past week. It hit back-to-back homers three times in five games. Anyone following the Braves in recent years knows they live by the long ball. Realistically, looking at the roster, there probably isn’t going to be a significant trade addition to upgrade the offense; it’s going to take their best players performing at expected levels.
The Braves entered Friday 7½ games behind the Phillies in the National League East. They’re 24-25 overall, but if one wants the more optimistic view, that’s 24-18 since losing their first seven games. Still, losing two games in Washington — one in which the offense disappeared, the other lost in myriad ways — calmed some of the enthusiasm built after a thrilling series win in Boston earlier in the week.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
For all this team’s talent, they haven’t strung together enough success to make one feel this is a postseason contender, much less a potential division champion in one of the game’s better groups. Maybe that run is coming — the looming schedule is daunting, loaded with winning teams — and if it does, perhaps Acuña plays a role.
Acuña is one of the more exciting and dynamic individuals the sport has seen. The inventor of the 40-70 club, his presence immediately bolsters the team even as he is trying to reacclimate to his spot atop the lineup. Acuña long has been a game changer as the team’s leadoff man, and they would certainly welcome any level of his old self in the coming weeks.
“The way he plays is infectious,” first baseman Matt Olson said. “I can’t say enough about the talent of a player he is. What he’s able to do on a baseball field, not many people can do. You get a guy like that back, it can only help.”
The coming five- to-six-week stretch will be telling. This is the time for the Braves to get going, or they risk putting themselves in an even deeper hole. The talent and pedigree suggests a run is coming.
What better time than now, with the 2023 NL MVP back leading off?
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ronald Acuña will return to Braves on Friday
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s been working his way back from a left ACL tear suffered last May, is expected to rejoin the Braves in the coming days.
Asking and answering questions about Braves Acuña, Kimbrel and Baldwin
Rehabs, returns and realizations around three players.
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.