The Braves could use a spark. Maybe Ronald Acuña Jr. provides one.

The offense showed a lot of life over the past week. It hit back-to-back homers three times in five games. Anyone following the Braves in recent years knows they live by the long ball. Realistically, looking at the roster, there probably isn’t going to be a significant trade addition to upgrade the offense; it’s going to take their best players performing at expected levels.

The Braves entered Friday 7½ games behind the Phillies in the National League East. They’re 24-25 overall, but if one wants the more optimistic view, that’s 24-18 since losing their first seven games. Still, losing two games in Washington — one in which the offense disappeared, the other lost in myriad ways — calmed some of the enthusiasm built after a thrilling series win in Boston earlier in the week.

For all this team’s talent, they haven’t strung together enough success to make one feel this is a postseason contender, much less a potential division champion in one of the game’s better groups. Maybe that run is coming — the looming schedule is daunting, loaded with winning teams — and if it does, perhaps Acuña plays a role.

Acuña is one of the more exciting and dynamic individuals the sport has seen. The inventor of the 40-70 club, his presence immediately bolsters the team even as he is trying to reacclimate to his spot atop the lineup. Acuña long has been a game changer as the team’s leadoff man, and they would certainly welcome any level of his old self in the coming weeks.

“The way he plays is infectious,” first baseman Matt Olson said. “I can’t say enough about the talent of a player he is. What he’s able to do on a baseball field, not many people can do. You get a guy like that back, it can only help.”

The coming five- to-six-week stretch will be telling. This is the time for the Braves to get going, or they risk putting themselves in an even deeper hole. The talent and pedigree suggests a run is coming.

What better time than now, with the 2023 NL MVP back leading off?