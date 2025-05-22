Acuña was initially in Gwinnett’s lineup Thursday in Louisville but was scratched, indicating he’ll likely return Friday.

The 27-year-old has been on a rehab assignment since May 13. It started in the Florida Complex League before he shifted to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he’d played five games entering Thursday. Acuña played a full game in right field Wednesday and felt good afterwards, Snitker said, which was a crucial part of his process.

Overall, Acuña has hit .400 (6-for-15) with two doubles and two homers during his rehab stint. He’s drawn seven walks in 22 plate appearances. Acuña has been hammering the ball, too, looking comfortable at the plate. Snitker said Acuña is in tremendous physical shape, it’s just been a matter of getting comfortable in game action again.

Acuña has checked every box regarding his readiness to rejoin the Braves’ lineup. Friday always seemed like a logical return date if he didn’t experience any setbacks. Once he was removed from Gwinnett’s lineup Thursday, it became clear his MLB return was imminent.

While expectations should be modest as Acuña gets reacclimated, his presence should greatly benefit an inconsistent lineup. In 2023, Acuña’s last full season, he hit .337 with 41 homers and 73 stolen bases en route to winning National League MVP. He sputtered last season, though, hitting .250 with a .716 OPS before experiencing the second ACL tear of his career.

“Any time you have a player of that caliber, and he’s out of your lineup, it’s a big deal,” Snitker said. “It’ll be really good to get him back and get him at the top of the lineup again.”

It’s been almost one year since Acuña tore his ACL against the Pirates on May 26, 2024. Acuña will try to stay healthy moving forward, and when he’s stayed on the field, he’s delivered historic levels of production that’s led many to consider him the most talented player in franchise history. He’s played 156 games or more twice, in 2019 and 2023, and had 5.2 WAR and 8.4 WAR in those campaigns, respectively.

The Braves (24-24) wrapped up a road trip to Boston and Washington on Thursday. They’ll host the reeling Padres, losers of six consecutive games, this weekend before traveling to Philadelphia for a compelling three-game series against their NL East nemesis. The Phillies have hit their stride, sweeping the lowly Pirates and Rockies on a seven-game winning streak that’s pushed them past the Mets for first place.