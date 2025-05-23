Braves lose to Nationals in extra innings, 8-7, get swept in two-game series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Atlanta tied it at 7 in the ninth on Matt Olson’s one-out RBI double off closer Kyle Finnegan. Austin Riley tried to score the go-ahead run from first but was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Marcell Ozuna popped out to end the inning.