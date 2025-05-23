Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves lose to Nationals in extra innings, 8-7, get swept in two-game series

Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
Braves Nationals Baseball
1 / 9
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a RBI single against Washington Nationals pitcher Jose A. Ferrer during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
31 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Atlanta tied it at 7 in the ninth on Matt Olson’s one-out RBI double off closer Kyle Finnegan. Austin Riley tried to score the go-ahead run from first but was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Marcell Ozuna popped out to end the inning.

Automatic runner Robert Hassell III, making his major league debut, advanced from second to third on Alex Call’s sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 10th. Rosario then singled to left field against Dylan Lee (1-2).

The Braves dropped to 24-25 after losing both games in the rain-shortened series.

Olson and Ozuna hit back-to-back solo homers off Trevor Williams in the first to give Atlanta the lead. Olson has homered in four of his last five games.

Keibert Ruiz had an RBI double in the bottom half off Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver, who was tagged for seven runs in three innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is tagged out by Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) as he attempts to score a run after a double hit by Matt Olson against pitcher Kyle Finnegan during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Rosario's pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

19m ago

Braves, Nats rained out; split doubleheader set for Sept. 16

Devers homers in 9th to give Red Sox 7-6 win over Braves

The Latest

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) signs autographs for fans while on a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers Friday, May 16, 2025 at Coolray Field. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuña will officially return to Braves on Friday

38m ago

Braves Report: The Smith-Shawver show

Braves vs. Nationals on Wednesday postponed because of rain

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.