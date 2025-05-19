High School Sports
High School Sports

Schedule for GHSA baseball championship series

Loganville players celebrate with the trophy after their win against Cartersville in game three of the Class 5A GHSA baseball finals at Coolray Field, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Loganville players celebrate with the trophy after their win against Cartersville in game three of the Class 5A GHSA baseball finals at Coolray Field, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

The eight GHSA championship series for baseball are being played this week at three venues.

Each is played in a best-of-three format starting with a doubleheader, with third games played the following day if necessary. Baseball is the final GHSA championship of the 2024-25 academic year.

Below is the schedule. Live scoring and box scores for all games are available at GHSA.statbroadcast.com.

Class 6A at Coolray Field

Tuesday — Walton (31-8) vs. Lowndes (28-11), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 5A at Coolray Field

Today — Houston County (33-5) vs. Newnan (30-5), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 4A at Coolray Field

Wednesday — Cartersville (31-8) vs. Blessed Trinity (30-8), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.

Class 3A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Tuesday — Cherokee Bluff (25-11) vs. Troup County (29-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 2A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Wednesday — Franklin County (28-10) vs. Rockmart (29-5), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.

Class A Division I at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Today — Pepperell (27-7) vs. Gordon Lee (36-2), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.

Class A Division 2 at Georgia Southern

Tuesday — Lanier County (31-6) vs. Wilcox County (26-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 1-3A Private at Georgia Southern

Today — Savannah Christian (24-13) vs. Calvary Day (27-7), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.

