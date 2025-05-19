Schedule for GHSA baseball championship series

The eight GHSA championship series for baseball are being played this week at three venues.
Each is played in a best-of-three format starting with a doubleheader, with third games played the following day if necessary. Baseball is the final GHSA championship of the 2024-25 academic year.
Below is the schedule. Live scoring and box scores for all games are available at GHSA.statbroadcast.com.
Class 6A at Coolray Field
Tuesday — Walton (31-8) vs. Lowndes (28-11), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.
Class 5A at Coolray Field
Today — Houston County (33-5) vs. Newnan (30-5), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.
Class 4A at Coolray Field
Wednesday — Cartersville (31-8) vs. Blessed Trinity (30-8), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.
Class 3A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome
Tuesday — Cherokee Bluff (25-11) vs. Troup County (29-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.
Class 2A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome
Wednesday — Franklin County (28-10) vs. Rockmart (29-5), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.
Class A Division I at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome
Today — Pepperell (27-7) vs. Gordon Lee (36-2), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.
Class A Division 2 at Georgia Southern
Tuesday — Lanier County (31-6) vs. Wilcox County (26-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.
Class 1-3A Private at Georgia Southern
Today — Savannah Christian (24-13) vs. Calvary Day (27-7), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Lowndes High School
Lowndes’ lineup of new faces has same goal: another baseball title
GHSA baseball: Class 6A, 5A and 4A will play at Coolray Field, Class 3A, 2A and Class A Div. 1 at AdventHealth Stadium and Class A Div. 2 and 1-3A Private at Georgia Southern
Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M
The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday, boosting their resume for a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Lacrosse championship preview: Milton girls seek 7th straight title, 18th in 20 years
The GHSA lacrosse championships take place Friday and Saturday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, with three girls and boys divisions handing out title hardware.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: TNS
Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years
The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.
Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.
In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.