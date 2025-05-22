Breaking: 9 Lake Lanier parks expected to close down will instead stay open
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s AD wants a concert at Sanford Stadium as early as next spring

Josh Brooks tells UGA athletic board that his dream band is R.E.M.
Aerial photo shows Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens on June 11, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Aerial photo shows Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens on June 11, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

GREENSBORO — In the modern day of college athletics, schools are looking for ways to bring in additional revenue. Georgia is no different in that regard.

And one of those ways, as Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks revealed during Thursday’s athletic board meeting at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee, would be potentially hosting a concert inside Sanford Stadium.

Which could come as early as next April.

“We have to continue to be creative and looking at different ways to drive revenue, more ways than ever before,” Brooks said. “You’ll see us talking about things like bringing back a concert to Sanford Stadium. We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue. But at the same time, you can generate all the revenue you want, you’ve got to be efficient in how you spend it. So we’ve also got to look at how we operate and make sure we’re efficient.”

ExploreWith start of season 100 days away, here are 10 Georgia football questions

Brooks stated that Georgia has begun looking into hosting as soon as next spring, with Georgia Associate Athletic Director Tanner Stines leading the effort. Stines is in charge of facilities and capital projects, taking on a key role in the construction efforts of Sanford Stadium in recent years.

The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a stand-alone concert occurred in 2013, when Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan performed.

Ludacris performed at Sanford Stadium as part of Georgia’s 2016 G-Day game.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, obviously, but that’s something we’re working on just because it’s a great event for the city, for the campus, but it’s also an opportunity for us to find another way to drive some revenue,” Brooks said.

Georgia President Jere Morehead added that he hopes the city of Athens works with the school to help with the concert efforts.

For a date, Brooks shared that the ideal window would fall after spring football practice and before Georgia’s spring commencement, which both are held inside the stadium. The spring game this year was April 12. Spring commencement this year took place May 9.

As for someone to play the event, Brooks did have one band at the top of his mind, even if it is a bit unrealistic.

“I’m going to keep saying it until they get sick of hearing it: I still want R.E.M., and I know (band manager) Bertis (Downs) and Mike Mills are always going to keep telling me no,” Brooks said. “But I will keep pestering Mike and Bertis and the crew over and over again, and I will not stop asking that question. So they’re going to give in at some point and play.”

R.E.M. first rose to fame out of Athens in the 1980s before becoming one of the biggest bands in the world in the ’90s. R.E.M. did have all four founding members — Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Bill Berry and Mills — perform together in 2024 after they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York. Before that, though, the foursome had not performed together since 2007.

Country music star Zach Bryan is playing shows at Michigan and Notre Dame’s respective stadiums during September.

Georgia and the rest of the college athletics world are still awaiting the final decision with regards to the House v. NCAA settlement. The settlement has been put back in front of Judge Claudia Wilken, with Morehead noting that final approval on the settlement could come as early as this week.

Brooks stressed that while Georgia continues to look for ways to add to the athlete experience, the school also wants to maintain a healthy respect for tradition.

“Our principles are we’re not going to sacrifice student-athlete experience,” Brooks said. “So that may mean things that impact my day-to-day, but I want to be the last thing we impact is the student-athlete’s experience, how we treat them and how the experience we give them. So it’s got to be pulling both levers.”

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Photo shows new steel structure at Centennial Yards construction site during the Cosm Atlanta Steel Rising Ceremony, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. In the shadows of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, a new steel structure is rising, one that is expected to be the anchor of Centennial Yards. Construction started this week, but instead of a groundbreaking ceremony, since Centennial Yards is well underway, city and project officials had a “steel rising” ceremony Thursday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.

Georgia Tech football will continue to ‘schedule aggressively’

A new initiative distributes 60% of the ACC’s media revenue to schools with higher TV viewership. Tech is taking full advantage of that with big-time opponents.

Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena

Brittney Griner and Atlanta to host Indiana on Thursday in downtown venue.

The Latest

Georgia running back Nate Frazier, celebrating the game-winning 2-point conversion to beat Georgia Tech on Nov. 29, will likely be counted on as the team's top rusher in 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With start of season 100 days away, here are 10 Georgia football questions

1h ago

Georgia announces raise, contract extension for baseball coach Wes Johnson

Kirby Smart still loves expectations for Georgia football amid new landscape

Featured

A native garden is planned for a portion of the Stitch that would cap the Downtown Connector, as shown in renderings. The park is aimed at reconnecting Atlanta neighborhoods and boosting economic development in the heart of the city. (Courtesy of Central Atlanta Progress)

Credit: Central Atlanta Progress

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.