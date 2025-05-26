Georgia baseball earns No. 7 overall seed as Athens Regional revealed

Of the 16 teams hosting regionals, Georgia (42-15) is one of eight SEC teams. Of the top eight seeds, six come from the SEC.

Regional top seed Georgia will take on fourth-seeded Binghamton (29-24) at noon Friday on SEC Network. No. 2 seed Duke (37-19) and No. 3 seed Oklahoma State (28-23) will play at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. All tournament times for Friday can be found on the NCAA site.

The Bulldogs hosted a regional and a super regional last year, where Georgia ultimately fell to N.C. State. Georgia has not advanced to the College World Series since 2008.

Despite losing Charlie Condon, last year’s Golden Spikes winner, Georgia actually had a better record in SEC play this season (18-12 vs. 17-13 in 2024). The Bulldogs have seven players who have hit at least 10 home runs, with Robbie Burnett leading the team with 20. Slate Alford, Georgia’s lone first-team All-SEC representative, is hitting .325 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs

From the pitching standpoint, Brian Curley emerged as the team’s top starter, with Leighton Finley likely to be the team’s No. 2 option as the NCAA Tournament begins.

Coach Wes Johnson recently was given a contract extension following another strong season in Athens. The hope entering the NCAA Tournament is that Georgia takes another step forward.

“I think he’s got a great understanding of this new world, obviously — the evolution of college athletics and how to attack the portal and build a team in this new world. He’s really cerebral,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “I think his understanding of technology and how to develop players, and he can pitch that in recruiting. And he’s a great human being. Someone who loves Georgia, someone I love being around and working with. It’s just, he checks every box.”

Any available all-session or single-game tickets for the Athens Regional will go on sale on online-only starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS.

Athens Regional

Seeds, teams and records for the Athens Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia (42-15) Duke (37-19) Oklahoma State (28-23) Binghamton (29-24)

Top seeds

The 16 top seeds that will serve as regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament