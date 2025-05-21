Johnson is in his second season with the school and has the team positioned for another strong postseason showing. Georgia went 42-14 this season, including going 18-12 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The contract extension comes after Johnson was linked by several media outlets to an opening at Mississippi State. Johnson had said previously that he intends to remain in Athens.

“We are excited to announce a contract extension for Wes, Angie and their family,” Brooks said. “It has been incredible watching our baseball program thrive over the past two seasons. Wes is without a doubt one of the elite head baseball coaches in the country, and his commitment to winning at the highest levels is surpassed only by his dedication to making everyone around him better each and every day. We are excited about the future under his leadership.”

In Johnson’s first season at Georgia, the Bulldogs went 43-17 and reached the super regionals for the first time since 2008, which was the last time the program went to the College World Series. Georgia’s 17 conference wins that season were the most by a first-year head coach in Georgia history.

The Bulldogs will look to better last season’s postseason success in the coming weeks. Georgia takes on Oklahoma in the SEC tournament Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who are No. 1 in the RPI, are widely seen as a top-8 seed, which would allow them to host a regional and potentially super regional in the NCAA tournament.

The field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be announced Monday.