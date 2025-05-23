Rohan was one of many Clark fans at State Farm Arena on Thursday night, as the Dream matched up up with the Fever in the home opener.

Fans, many of whom donned Clark’s No. 22 jersey, lined up early to get a glimpse of her.

“Shooting the ball and how far it is,” 11-year-old Brinlee Poag said. “I really think that’s awesome.”

Clark serves as a role model to many young girls. For Kamryn Thomas, the former Iowa star is the reason she began watching women’s basketball.

“I just loved watching NBA basketball,” Thomas said while walking towards the arena entrance. “Then, when Caitlin Clark joined Iowa, I started watching college, and I loved it.”

Clark is one of the faces behind the growth of the WNBA. According to a Dream spokesperson, the average price for a ticket to a Fever away game is $213, which is 200% more than the average purchase price for all other league games.

The Dream moved their matchup with the Fever to State Farm Arena to allow for a greater capacity and more affordable tickets. Fans took advantage, and Clark thanked them with autographs and pictures.

“A lot of people spend a lot of time and money and resources to be able to have an opportunity to come watch this team play, or come watch me play,” Clark said before the game. “I certainly understand that, and I try to make as much time as I can to sign an autograph because that can really impact somebody’s life.”

Serving as a role model to young children is not a responsibility that Clark takes lightly. She was once the young girl looking up to WNBA players, so she “empathizes” with the excitement bubbling up when she gives them a few seconds of her time.

“Maybe they’re gonna put (the autograph) up in their room and look at it every single day, have somebody to dream about, something that they want to be one day,” Clark said. “It’s the little things that really go a long way that impact young kids, so it’s not something I take lightly at all.”

Clark not only has become as an inspiration for young girls, but boys as well. One of whom is Noah Burston, whose face beamed when discussing his role model.

“She hustles well, and she never gives up,” said Burston, while standing in the front row with a red No. 22 jersey. “(Clark) is positive.”

Eight-year-old Braxton Elliott wore a South Carolina jersey on Thursday night because his favorite player is Indiana’s Aliyah Boston, but he still glowed at the mention of her teammate. Britton Elliott, who brought Braxton to the game, said “everybody” looks up to players like Clark and Boston.

“It’s so awesome to see so much great impact, not just for the little girls, but the little boys,” Elloitt said. “Everybody in the sport — to look up to them (and) to watch their fierceness in making the game grow.”

Children are excited to watch Clark, but their parents are also thrilled to have someone for their sons and daughters to admire.

“For her to have somebody that impactful to be able to look up to, it’s a great role model,” said Eric Stepp, who brought his daughter “Ollie” to the game. “She’s a fierce competitor, so that’s the type of personality and attributes that I hope (his daughter) has one day.”

For Lauren Cleveland, the way Clark presents herself makes the 23-year-old a perfect role model for her daughter, Mary Grace, who currently plays the game.

“It’s pretty incredible what she’s done for the sport,” Cleveland said. “In fact, I wasn’t really a huge basketball fan until she started playing, and then watching Caitlin, she really is a great role model — how she treats people, her basketball IQ, her smarts.”

Fans are not the only ones who admire what Clark’s performance did for the growth of women’s sports. Dream head coach Karl Smesko felt the impact with his niece.

“On the other side, the (1992 U.S. Olympic) Dream Team had such an impact internationally, and that’s why there’s so many international stars in the game today,” Smesko said before the game. “Right now, we’re seeing a similar type of explosion on the women’s side. I really think this is just the start of something special.”