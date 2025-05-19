When the Dream host the Fever on Thursday, they’ll welcome their opponent in a different arena than their usual home games.
On Thursday, the Dream will play Caitlin Clark and the Fever at State Farm Arena. This is the second time that the team has changed venues from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, — with only 3,500 seats for games — to give more WNBA fans a chance to experience the league’s players.
Last season, the Dream hosted the Fever at State Farm Arena, which seats about 17,000.
The Dream (0-1) boasts a star-studded roster. They added Brittney Griner — a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist — in the offseason, as well as three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker Kimbrough.
The three join All-Stars and Olympians Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as Jordin Canada.
“The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher, and we can’t wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena,” Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement when the team announced the venue earlier this year.
The new-look Fever made plenty of changes in the offseason. They have a new leader in former WNBA coach of the year Stephanie White. Plus, they’ve revamped their roster with the additions of All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The Fever also have back-to-back winners of the WNBA rookie of the year award, Aliyah Boston (2023) and Clark (2024).
Though Clark and the Fever likely will attract lots of people, the Dream have carved out a solid fan base. They sold out their season and half-season ticket memberships for a second consecutive season. They played an exhibition matchup against the Fever on May 10 in front of a sellout crowd.
So, Griner expects the vibes from the crowd Thursday to be even more amplified.
“I know we’re gonna have way more fans,” Griner said. “We already have a lot of fans that come and pack out. I mean, our arena is sold out the whole rest of the season. So, for us to have to move over there, because it’s gonna be a bigger game and more people want to come, it shows that we’re trending in the right area.
“Like, eventually, the goal is to (say), ‘All right, we need to play somewhere bigger because we have that many fans that want to come see us in Atlanta, that we need more seats,’” she added. “So, that means we’re doing the right thing.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster
The Dream roster now includes 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years
The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.
Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.
In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.