State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena

Brittney Griner and Atlanta to host Indiana on Thursday in downtown venue.
Atlanta Dream will once again take on the Indiana Fever in State Farm Arena. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Dream will once again take on the Indiana Fever in State Farm Arena. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

When the Dream host the Fever on Thursday, they’ll welcome their opponent in a different arena than their usual home games.

On Thursday, the Dream will play Caitlin Clark and the Fever at State Farm Arena. This is the second time that the team has changed venues from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, — with only 3,500 seats for games — to give more WNBA fans a chance to experience the league’s players.

Last season, the Dream hosted the Fever at State Farm Arena, which seats about 17,000.

The Dream (0-1) boasts a star-studded roster. They added Brittney Griner — a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist — in the offseason, as well as three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker Kimbrough.

The three join All-Stars and Olympians Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as Jordin Canada.

ExploreWhat we learned from the Dream’s season-opening loss to Washington

“The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher, and we can’t wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena,” Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement when the team announced the venue earlier this year.

The new-look Fever made plenty of changes in the offseason. They have a new leader in former WNBA coach of the year Stephanie White. Plus, they’ve revamped their roster with the additions of All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The Fever also have back-to-back winners of the WNBA rookie of the year award, Aliyah Boston (2023) and Clark (2024).

Though Clark and the Fever likely will attract lots of people, the Dream have carved out a solid fan base. They sold out their season and half-season ticket memberships for a second consecutive season. They played an exhibition matchup against the Fever on May 10 in front of a sellout crowd.

ExploreDream home: Brittney Griner rediscovers joy, purpose in Atlanta

So, Griner expects the vibes from the crowd Thursday to be even more amplified.

“I know we’re gonna have way more fans,” Griner said. “We already have a lot of fans that come and pack out. I mean, our arena is sold out the whole rest of the season. So, for us to have to move over there, because it’s gonna be a bigger game and more people want to come, it shows that we’re trending in the right area.

“Like, eventually, the goal is to (say), ‘All right, we need to play somewhere bigger because we have that many fans that want to come see us in Atlanta, that we need more seats,’” she added. “So, that means we’re doing the right thing.”

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, center, passes upcourt during the second half of an exhibition women's basketball game against Brazil, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever draw heavy betting action as WNBA season prepares to open

Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster

The Dream roster now includes 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Dream finding their rhythm with new coach, new faces on the roster

The Latest

Dream guard Allisha Gray drives a ball during the second half at the Gateway Center Arena on May 10 in College Park. Gray finished Friday's game with 25 points, which included six 3-pointers, tying her career high for 3-pointers made in a single game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What we learned from the Dream’s season-opening loss to Washington

Date, time set for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal game in 2025-26 College Football Playoff

Georgia PGA pros to play for $50K first prize at East Lake

Featured

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.