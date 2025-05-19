The Dream (0-1) boasts a star-studded roster. They added Brittney Griner — a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist — in the offseason, as well as three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker Kimbrough.

The three join All-Stars and Olympians Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as Jordin Canada.

“The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher, and we can’t wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena,” Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement when the team announced the venue earlier this year.

The new-look Fever made plenty of changes in the offseason. They have a new leader in former WNBA coach of the year Stephanie White. Plus, they’ve revamped their roster with the additions of All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The Fever also have back-to-back winners of the WNBA rookie of the year award, Aliyah Boston (2023) and Clark (2024).

Though Clark and the Fever likely will attract lots of people, the Dream have carved out a solid fan base. They sold out their season and half-season ticket memberships for a second consecutive season. They played an exhibition matchup against the Fever on May 10 in front of a sellout crowd.

So, Griner expects the vibes from the crowd Thursday to be even more amplified.

“I know we’re gonna have way more fans,” Griner said. “We already have a lot of fans that come and pack out. I mean, our arena is sold out the whole rest of the season. So, for us to have to move over there, because it’s gonna be a bigger game and more people want to come, it shows that we’re trending in the right area.

“Like, eventually, the goal is to (say), ‘All right, we need to play somewhere bigger because we have that many fans that want to come see us in Atlanta, that we need more seats,’” she added. “So, that means we’re doing the right thing.”