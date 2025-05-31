Braves offense quiet in loss to Red Sox, team’s fourth in past five games

This snapped a streak of three consecutive outings in which Holmes covered six innings, but it was his eighth consecutive start covering at least five frames. He’s been a revelation as a first-year starter whom most assumed would be in the bullpen by now.

Consider Friday another missed opportunity for the Braves, who need to win — if not sweep — some of these series against struggling opponents such as the Red Sox. They’ll need to win the next two to take this series.

The Braves’ offense went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Braves faithful have grown accustomed to such punchless showings, but the team has hoped that fortune will eventually turn. The thought remains that the lineup has too many All-Star-caliber talents to continue producing at an underwhelming level.

This was the Braves’ 11th time scoring one run or none. It came one day after scoring nine runs against the Phillies with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound.

“We get a guy hot here and there, and we just can’t get rolling as a club, more than one guy,” Snitker said. “I don’t know what the answer is. Keep running them out there, keep playing. It’s not for lack of effort, lack of work. These guys are doing everything right. It’s just not happening consistently.”

That anticipated turning point wasn’t Friday. Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito, whom the Braves tagged for six runs in four innings two weeks ago, held them to a single run over 4⅔ frames. The Red Sox bullpen followed by surrendering only one hit.

Explore Read more about the Braves

It appeared the Braves had a rally in the seventh. They had two on with two out, and first baseman Matt Olson laced a ball at 112.7 mph. Story snagged it and fired to first baseman Abraham Toro, who had to dive to receive the ball.

The umpire saw Toro’s foot was off the bag, and the play continued. Toro fired home but it was an errant throw that allowed the Braves to pull within one. The Red Sox challenged Toro’s diving play, however, and it was ruled that he touched the bag, and the inning ended.

At 26-30, the Braves are still chasing the .500 mark before realistically discussing the division and wild-card hunt. They’ve reached an even record several times but have achieved a winning record only twice (on the same weekend). They’re 2-7 since last holding a winning record.

“We want to be out there finishing games,” Olson said. “I still think we’re right on the edge of turning this thing around and playing the baseball we can play.”

The Braves continue their series against Boston on Saturday with Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 3.42 ERA) facing righty Walker Buehler (4-2, 3.95). Schwellenbach has pitched seven innings in three consecutive starts.