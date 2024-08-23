Your water bottle could be germier than your toilet seat

It’s commonly known staying hydrated is key to keeping your body running smoothly. Water does more than quench your thirst — it regulates your temperature, flushes out toxins, keeps your joints flexible and powers essential functions like circulation and nutrient delivery.

But you might not know your trusty Stanley or Nalgene could be teeming with germs.

A 2022 study found the average reusable water bottle harbors more bacteria than a toilet seat. The researchers measured the number of live bacteria in these bottles using colony forming units. On average, the bottles contained 20.8 million CFUs of bacteria — that’s 40,000 times more than on a toilet seat.

The type of bottle made a difference, too. Squeeze-top bottles had the least bacteria, with just 3 million CFUs, while bottles with spouts or screw-top lids had as many as 30 million CFUs, similar to what was found on a faucet.

The study also found that among 1,000 Americans surveyed, only a quarter wash their water bottles only a few times a week, and slightly more than 10% clean them just a few times a month. These are some alarming statistics highlight the importance of properly cleaning and maintaining these everyday items.

“If you’re not cleaning them properly, there’s a chance they could make you sick,” Dr. Jay Vornhagen, assistant professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, told WRTV. His research found various bacteria on water bottles, including potentially harmful ones like staphylococcus and coliform bacteria.

To prevent your water bottle from becoming a breeding ground for germs, experts recommend rinsing it daily with soap and water, or sometimes with white vinegar, followed by thorough drying. Once a week, give it a deep clean by taking it apart and scrubbing with a bottle brush to reach those tricky spots.

Your water bottle goes with you everywhere — from the gym to the office and beyond. By sticking to a regular cleaning routine, you’re protecting your health.

