Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response

caption arrowCaption
WHO advises fully vaccinated peopleto continue wearing face masks.The World Health Organization (WHO) hasurged people to continue practicing COVID-19 safetymeasures regardless of their vaccination status. .This includes wearing face masks, practicing social distancing,maintaining proper hygiene and being mindful of ventilation. .This differs from guidance offered in a number ofcountries, including the United States, that encouragesvaccinated individuals to shed their face masks. .Dr. Mariangela Simao, an assistantdirector-general for the WHO, stressedthat vaccinated people “still needto protect themselves.”.People cannot feel safe just because theyhad the two doses … Vaccine alone won’t stopcommunity transmission … People need tocontinue to use masks consistently, be inventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... thephysical distance, avoid crowding, Dr. Mariangela Simao, via CNBC.The WHO’s call for fully vaccinated people to“play it safe” comes as the highly contagious delta variantcontinues to spread rapidly across the globe. .According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ halfof adults infected with the delta variant in Israelhad received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. .WHO officials say the variant is in at least 92 countriesnow and will “pick off” the most vulnerable people. .It’s more efficient in the way it transmitsbetween humans and it will eventually find thosevulnerable individuals who will become severely ill,have to be hospitalized and potentially die, Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director ofWHO’s Health Emergencies Program

Pulse
By JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press
1 hour ago

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide.

The U.N. health agency reported Tuesday that tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people.

ExploreOne nurse’s time management tips for health care workers

“Part of the message for the public is to become more of a conscious consumer,” said Dr. Margaret Montgomery, technical officer of WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit. “In terms of the volume, it’s enormous.”

“We find that people are wearing excessive PPE,” Montgomery said, referring to personal protection equipment.

The agency says most of the roughly 87,000 tons of such equipment – including what she called “moon suits” and gloves — obtained from March 2020 to November 2021 to battle COVID-19 has ended up as waste. More than 8 billion doses of vaccine administered globally have produced 143 tons of extra waste in terms of syringes, needles and safety boxes.

"It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right (protective gear)," Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said in a statement. “But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment.”

In the statement, Dr. Anne Woolridge of the International Solid Waste Association said “safe and rational use" of personal protective equipment would reduce environmental harm, save money, reduce possible supply shortages and help prevent infection “by changing behaviors.”

ExploreBiden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years

WHO issued recommendations like use of “eco-friendly” packaging and shipping as well as reusable equipment and recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said the excess waste potentially exposes health workers to “needle-stick injuries, burns, infection, and affects communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites.”

The agency called for investment in “non-burn waste treatment” technologies. It reported that 30% of healthcare facilities worldwide – and 60% in the least developed countries – were already ill-equipped to handle existing waste loads, even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to them to balloon.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Study finds even 1 drink daily can have negative health impacts
19h ago
Sickle cell advocate petitions for standardized care
23h ago
Lego donates MRI scanner kits to help ease kids’ fears
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top