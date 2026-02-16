Pulse Teen program preps next generation of Georgia’s health care workers Local students gain hands-on experience through programs like VolunTeen, helping them get a head start in health care. Rathna Malapati, a current senior at South Forsyth County High School, is shown here checking out a lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2024 while attending the Disease Detective Camp. (Courtesy of the Malapati family/Wellstar Health Systems)

By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC 22 minutes ago link copied

Experts warn that Georgia and the nation could face major shortages of doctors and nurses within the next decade — a looming gap driven by retirements, burnout and a rapidly aging population. Rural and underserved areas are expected to feel the strain most acutely, raising urgent questions about who will care for patients in the years ahead.

For health systems, part of the long-term solution may depend on young people like Rathna Malapati. She is one of dozens of high school students who participate each year in Wellstar Health System’s VolunTeen program, gaining early exposure to the realities of hospital care, often long before medical school is even a consideration. Her father, Sudhakar Malapati, said her interest in medicine began very early. “She had a toy stethoscope, and she would go around checking our vitals,” he said. South Forsyth High School senior Rathna Malapati, 18, is seen here with her dad at age 3 during a visit to Stone Mountain. Sudhakar Malapati says his daughter has wanted to be a doctor as long as he can remember. (Courtesy of the Malapati family)

Rathna completes every job she starts, her dad said. “She doesn’t leave it in the middle, and right from childhood, she has been like that.”

That kind of determination may be exactly what the health care system needs. A workforce under pressure According to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, the United States is projected to face a shortage of about 141,160 physicians by 2038. At the national level, an 8% shortage of registered nurses is expected. Georgia could be in one of the toughest spots, with forecasts putting the state in the top three for having the highest shortages of doctors and nurses. Matt Caseman, CEO of the Georgia Nursing Association, said his organization is well aware of the shortage forecasts and lobbying the General Assembly this year to pass legislation aimed at making the state more “nurse-friendly.” RELATED Georgia among states where nurses are needed most Training physicians takes years, and limits on residency slots and clinical placements can slow the pipeline even when interest in health care careers is high. Early exposure programs could help.

“Providing young people with meaningful opportunities to experience the health care field is more important than ever,” said Callie Andrews, senior vice president and market president at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center. “When students can see firsthand what it’s really like to work in health care, it becomes one of the most powerful ways to spark their interest and inspire the future workforce we all depend on,” Andrews said. “Rathna is a wonderful example of the difference early exposure can make.” Volunteer programs have existed at hospitals for decades, though their structure has evolved over time. Today, every Wellstar hospital offers a VolunTeen program, though the size and scope vary by location. Most programs operate only during the summer months and receive twice as many applications as they have openings. Finding her place Rathna began volunteering at Wellstar North Fulton in June 2024. “When I was 16, all my friends were waiting to get their driver’s licenses, and I was waiting to get to volunteer in a hospital,” she said.

Rathna Malapati has always been passionate about becoming a doctor. She's seen here at 10 years old trying on a hazmat suit during a visit to the CDC Museum. (Courtesy of the Malapati family) Over time, Rathna rotated through multiple departments and logged more than 200 volunteer hours, far exceeding the program’s minimum requirement of 24 hours. Lori Cassity, volunteer services coordinator at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center, said Rathna is “definitely a standout, and her determination is unlike any other VolunTeen that I’ve seen.” While volunteering in inpatient rehabilitation, Rathna noticed how isolating long hospital stays could be. Inspired by a book about the Japanese legend of folding 1,000 origami cranes to grant a wish, she spent months creating a large crane display from sticky notes and paper, with help from others. The finished installation now hangs in the rehab unit. “It really brightens up people’s days and nights because it can be a lonely place,” Cassity said.

Future in focus Born at Wellstar North Fulton, Rathna grew up in a family closely connected to medicine. Her parents and two older siblings work in medical-related fields, including her mother, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, Rathna said her interest in medicine developed gradually, shaped by curiosity and hands-on experiences. “I remember always looking forward to seeing my pediatrician,” she said, laughing. “I was always interested in my vitals.” RELATED Her kidney transplant became the subject of her research at Georgia Tech In addition to volunteering with Wellstar’s VolunTeen program, Rathna participates in a work-based learning internship and Explorers program at another hospital. She works as an EKG technician at a cardiology clinic, tutors SAT students and serves as a school ambassador. She also runs cross country and competed on a recurve archery team that finished in the top five at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championship. These days, Rathna is applying to accelerated medical programs that could shorten the traditional path to becoming a physician. Her goal is primary care, one of the specialties facing the most severe shortages nationwide.