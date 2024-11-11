Pulse
Try these 3 natural remedies for sore throat relief

We’ve all experienced that scratchy, burning sensation in the throat, especially when cold and flu season arrives. When you’re desperately seeking relief, however, your medicine cabinet isn’t the only place to look. In fact, there are several natural remedies, many of which you may already have in your kitchen, that science supports as effective alternatives to over-the-counter medication.

Honey: sweet relief

In addition to alleviating discomfort caused by a sore throat, research shows honey is just as effective in reducing coughing as dextromethorphan, a common cough suppressant.

However, it’s important to note that honey should never be given to infants under 12 months old because of the risk of botulism.

Saltwater gargle: simple yet effective

Gargling with saltwater has stood the test of time, offering natural relief by reducing inflammation and helping clear unwanted bacteria. For best results, follow Good RX’s recommendation: Mix half a teaspoon of salt into an 8 ounce glass of warm water, then gargle to soothe soreness and maintain throat health.

Chamomile tea: a soothing herbal option

Chamomile isn’t just a calming bedtime tea — it also has therapeutic properties that can benefit a sore throat. Healthline highlighted chamomile’s anti-inflammatory effects, particularly for reducing swelling and pain. The publication also suggests that drinking chamomile tea may help to enhance immune response, reduce inflammation and ease throat discomfort.

Most sore throats resolve with at-home care, but consult a doctor if you experience a persistent fever, severe pain or difficulty swallowing.

