Mayo Clinic: Why you should close your eyes underwater

“The eye becomes red, irritated. You might become photophobic, or sensitive to light. Your vision might blur a little bit, and your eyes are going to feel irritated or even, frankly, painful,” Schornack said.

Most of the time, those symptoms are uncomfortable but temporary. If you really want to look underwater, the doctor-recommended tip is:

“I’m a huge fan of swimming goggles for a couple of reasons. No. 1, you can protect the front surface of the eye. No. 2, a lot of folks who are highly nearsighted or highly farsighted like to wear their contact lenses while they’re swimming. And if chlorine soaks into those lenses, now you’ve got a reservoir of chlorine on the surface of the eye that’s likely to do damage,” Schornack said.

