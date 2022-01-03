How to set reasonable, healthy resolutions for kids

Q: I would like to set some reasonable, healthy resolutions for the new year with my kids. What are some good ones to try?
A: The start of a new year is a great time to help your children focus on forming good habits. Making New Year’s resolutions can be a fun way to do this.
As a pediatrician and mom of three kids, I know how important it is to set healthy goals with kids — and to be realistic about those goals. Kids can have fun keeping track on sticker charts, or getting praise or rewards as they reach their goals.
I encourage you to sit down with your kids and pick a few resolutions they want to make. Involving kids in the decision process and making these goals fun for the whole family can help turn these resolutions into long-lasting habits.
Here are some ideas you can suggest to your children, depending on their age:
For preschoolers:
- I will try to clean up my toys by putting them where they belong.
- I will let my parents help me brush my teeth twice a day.
- I will wash my hands after going to the bathroom and before eating.
- I will try new foods, especially different colors of vegetables.
- I will help clear the table when I am done eating.
- I will be friendly to all animals. I will ask the owners if I can pet their animal first.
- I will always hold a grown-up’s hand when I cross the street.
- I will do my best to be nice to other kids who need a friend or who look sad or lonely.
- I will talk with my parent or another adult I trust when I need help or am scared.
Ages 5 to 12:
- I will drink water every day and healthy beverages like milk with meals.
- I will try to find a physical activity (like playing tag, jumping rope, dancing or riding my bike) or a sport I like and do it at least three times a week.
- I will always wear a helmet when riding a bike, scooter or skateboard.
- I’ll try to be friendly to kids who may have a hard time making friends by talking with them and inviting them to join activities.
- I will tell an adult about bullying that I see or hear about to do what I can to help keep school safe for everyone.
- I will keep my personal info safe and not share my name, home address, school name or phone number online. Also, I’ll never send a picture of myself to someone I chat with online without asking a parent if it is OK.
- I will try to talk with my parent or a trusted adult when I have a problem or feel stressed.
- I will do my best to follow our household rules for video games and internet use.
Ages 13 and older:
- I will try to eat two servings of fruit and two servings of vegetables every day. I will drink sodas or fruit drinks only at special times.
- I will do my best to take care of my body through fun physical activity and eating the right types of foods.
- I will try to choose educational, high-quality nonviolent TV shows and video games that I enjoy. I will spend only one to two hours each day on these activities. I promise to respect our household rules for video games and internet use.
- I will try to get eight to 10 hours of sleep each night.
- I will help out in my community. I will give some of my time to help others, working with community groups or others that help people in need.
- When I feel angry or stressed out, I will take a break and find helpful ways to deal with the stress, such as exercising, reading, writing in a journal or talking about my problem with a parent or friend.
- When I notice my friends are struggling, being bullied or making risky choices, I will look for a trusted adult so that we can attempt to help.
- I will be careful about whom I choose to date. I will treat the other person with respect and not force them to do something they do not want to do. I will expect to be treated the same way in return.
- I will resist peer pressure to try drugs, alcohol, or smoking or vaping.
- I will not text or talk on a cellphone while driving and will always wear my seat belt.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
Dr. Lanre Falusi is a pediatrician in Washington, D.C. Find more information at HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.
About the Author