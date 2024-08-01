Expert tips to jump-start your workout

The Summer Olympics might inspire you to be more physically active. But jump-starting your workout routine can be challenging if you’ve been sitting on the couch for a while. It can seem like a daunting task.

Dr. Nathan LeBrasseur, director of the Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging at Mayo Clinic, says it’s never too late to get moving, even if you’re an older adult.

Starting a workout program or being physically active takes motivation and commitment. The key is to start slowly and do something you take pleasure in.

“If you hate swimming, don’t try to start to become a swimmer. But (if) you enjoy dancing or other activities (such as) gardening, those are forms of activity that once you engage in, you increase your consistency and compliance that will have the most health benefits,” LeBrasseur said.

Being active can not only build muscle strength but also can improve cognitive and cardiovascular health.

“Three percent, or 30 minutes a day, of our waking hours, if we commit that to physical activity, will have huge benefits,” LeBrasseur said.

For those young at heart, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

“As we get older, dedicating time, purposeful time, to getting some form of aerobic exercise or endurance exercise, like walking or cycling or swimming, and also getting some form of strength training is critically important,” LeBrasseur said.

Tips to get started

Research workout routines

Schedule your workouts

Find an exercise buddy

Be consistent

