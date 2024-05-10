Losing a parent is one of the most devastating experiences a person can face, and when it happens during childhood or young adulthood, the impact can be even more profound.

A recent study sheds light on the long-term effects of early parental loss, revealing that boys may struggle more than girls in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

The study, published last year in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, analyzed data from nearly 1 million Finns. It found those who lost a parent before the age of 21 were more likely to face mental health issues, lower income and unemployment later in life compared to those who lost a parent after age 30. Although both boys and girls were affected, the impact seemed to be more severe for boys.

Boys who lost their mothers before age 21 were nearly three times more likely to be hospitalized for intentional self-harm and substance abuse than those who lost their mothers later in life. Men, in general, were 70% more likely to be hospitalized, compared to 52% of women. Girls who lost their fathers early were twice as likely to develop substance use disorders, while losing a mother was linked to an 88% increase in stress disorders.

Early parental loss also affected education and employment. For both sexes, losing a parent before the age of 21 was linked to fewer years of schooling, lower annual earnings and more periods of unemployment between the ages of 26 and 30. Girls who lost their mothers experienced the largest reduction in years of schooling, losing more than half an academic year on average, according to the study.

The effects on earnings and employment were more pronounced for men. Those who lost a father experienced a nearly 17% reduction in annual earnings and a 6% lower likelihood of regular employment, compared to 11% and 4%, respectively, for women.

These findings underscore the long-term consequences of early parental loss and emphasize the need for support to help children, particularly boys, cope.