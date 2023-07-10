Atlanta is nation’s 5th best city for recreation, WalletHub analysis finds

Atlantans are on the move. And if they’re not, they can’t blame the city’s resources. According to an analysis by WalletHub, the city is one of the nation’s best for recreation.

“One of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle is to choose a city that encourages and facilitates recreation. The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor,” WalletHub wrote. “Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy.”

To determine 2023′s best and worst cities for recreation, the financial website compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks, and weather.

It then evaluated the four dimensions using 48 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the best.

When the numbers were tallied, Las Vegas once again came out on top, with a score of 61.43. Sin City was followed by Orlando, Tampa and Cincinnati, in that order.

Rounding out the top five was Atlanta, with an overall score of 56.24. Although we were fairly low for costs (No. 64) and No. 41 for weather, the city landed at No. 29 for quality of parks and No. 7 for entertainment and recreational facilities. Atlanta moved up three spots from 2022, knocking Scottsdale, Arizona, out of the top five.

According to the analysis, Atlanta was still first for the number of swimming pools, and sixth for tennis courts, eighth for spending on parks and recreation, and 12th for music venues, all per capita.

Just don’t visit Chula Vista expecting to find a lot to do. The California city finished last, with a score of just 30.50.