5 ways to sooth and get rid of a cough

As the temperature drops, it’s no surprise flu cases begin to increase in October. With the change of the seasons, it’s common for a cough to accompany the sudden shift in temperature.

It’s also normal to search for ways to relieve yourself of the issue.

“A cough has many causes, ranging from a common viral illness to asthma or seasonal allergies to more significant health problems, such as chronic lung conditions, congestive heart failure, or even cancer,” Michael Hanak, MD, an assistant professor of family medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, told Women’s Health Mag.

As annoying as coughing is, it’s also helpful in that it’s trying to rid your body of an infection, or irritants like germs, mucus and dust.

No matter the reason for a coughing episode, these five remedies might help dismiss that cough once and for all.

Ginger

Ginger has many health benefits that can help with anxiety, depression, nausea and motion sickness. It also works as an anti-inflammatory, which makes it beneficial to drink, eat or take as a lozenge when a cough won’t go away.

Explore Why one nostril gets stuffy more than the other

Saltwater

Salt can kill bacteria, making it ideal to mix with water and gargle for itchy throats. While salt can kill bacteria, it can’t kill viruses, so saltwater can’t shorten a cold. Mix half a teaspoon of table salt with 8 ounces of warm water and gargle.

Honey

According to Healthline, honey is rich in antioxidants that can help improve heart health, heal wounds and burns, and improve depression.

“Honey has been found to be helpful in alleviating cough, either on its own or as part of a cup of tea,” Hanak said.

Hydrate

WebMD says allergens and overcoming a sickness can cause mucus to thicken in the back of the throat and nasal cavity. While coughing makes it hard to drink, it’s important to stay hydrated so the mucus can thin, helping alleviate any irritation in the throat that is triggering a cough.

Hot bath or shower

A hot bath or shower is often referred to as a detox bath. The steam from the hot water can help break apart mucus. Baths are usually between 80 and 90 degrees, so pregnant women and children should consult a doctor before using this method.

“When a cough is present for more than two weeks, it is reasonable to contact a health care provider for additional testing or recommendations,” Hanak noted.