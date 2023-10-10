5 ways to sooth and get rid of a cough

You might be able to ditch the medicine with these at home remedies
Pulse
By
33 minutes ago
X

As the temperature drops, it’s no surprise flu cases begin to increase in October. With the change of the seasons, it’s common for a cough to accompany the sudden shift in temperature.

It’s also normal to search for ways to relieve yourself of the issue.

“A cough has many causes, ranging from a common viral illness to asthma or seasonal allergies to more significant health problems, such as chronic lung conditions, congestive heart failure, or even cancer,” Michael Hanak, MD, an assistant professor of family medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, told Women’s Health Mag.

ExploreDoes drinking orange juice actually help if you have a cold?

As annoying as coughing is, it’s also helpful in that it’s trying to rid your body of an infection, or irritants like germs, mucus and dust.

No matter the reason for a coughing episode, these five remedies might help dismiss that cough once and for all.

Ginger

Ginger has many health benefits that can help with anxiety, depression, nausea and motion sickness. It also works as an anti-inflammatory, which makes it beneficial to drink, eat or take as a lozenge when a cough won’t go away.

ExploreWhy one nostril gets stuffy more than the other

Saltwater

Salt can kill bacteria, making it ideal to mix with water and gargle for itchy throats. While salt can kill bacteria, it can’t kill viruses, so saltwater can’t shorten a cold. Mix half a teaspoon of table salt with 8 ounces of warm water and gargle.

Honey

According to Healthline, honey is rich in antioxidants that can help improve heart health, heal wounds and burns, and improve depression.

“Honey has been found to be helpful in alleviating cough, either on its own or as part of a cup of tea,” Hanak said.

ExploreNew syndrome links heart disease to obesity, diabetes and kidney disease

Hydrate

WebMD says allergens and overcoming a sickness can cause mucus to thicken in the back of the throat and nasal cavity. While coughing makes it hard to drink, it’s important to stay hydrated so the mucus can thin, helping alleviate any irritation in the throat that is triggering a cough.

Hot bath or shower

A hot bath or shower is often referred to as a detox bath. The steam from the hot water can help break apart mucus. Baths are usually between 80 and 90 degrees, so pregnant women and children should consult a doctor before using this method.

“When a cough is present for more than two weeks, it is reasonable to contact a health care provider for additional testing or recommendations,” Hanak noted.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project8h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
5h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case
10m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
2h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
2m ago
The Latest

Ossoff to work ‘across the aisle’ to cut taxes for Georgia nurses
8h ago
Northside recognized as pancreatic ‘clinical center of excellence’
8h ago
Despite hospital shortages, nursing school applicants being turned away
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
3h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
3h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top