4 somatic exercises to relieve stress and increase mind-body connection

After a long day, many people experience that tight sensation in their neck or shoulders that slowly creeps in. If you feel these sensations more often than not, you may be holding excess stress and tension in your body, and somatic exercises might be what you need to relieve your pain.

A somatic workout is any movement where the focus is set on how the body is feeling over a specific fitness goal. Yoga and tai chi are two of the most popular forms of these workouts.

In somatic movement, the participant is meant to listen directly to their body without overriding it with the thoughts in their head, according to Today.

Besides relieving pain and tension, these workouts can benefit flexibility, stress management, and strengthening your mind-body connection, which is important to an overall healthy lifestyle, according to fitness company Peloton.

The good news is, you don’t need to go to a studio or a park to reap the benefits of somatic movement.

Here are some somatic workouts you can do at home when that familiar pain comes creeping in.

Cathartic movement

Cathartic movement may look weird from the outside, but literally shaking it all out can help to move energy through the body that will relieve stress and trigger the release of endorphins.

For this workout, physically shake your arms, legs, shoulders, head and every other part of your body at the same time.

Self-hug

A self-hug is exactly what it sounds like, and just as comforting.

To do this, wrap your arms tightly around your torso and squeeze while taking long, deep breaths. Hold this for as long as your body needs, then release. This will allow the body to recognize the tension inside and begin to relax.

Walking mediation

Most people know walking is a great way to release the stress of a long day, but a walking meditation takes that up a notch.

During a walking meditation, you will increase your awareness of your body and use all of your senses. This technique allows you to be more aware of the inside and outside of your body as you move.

For extra awareness in this practice, try walking in the cold, as cold air can further stimulate your nerves.

