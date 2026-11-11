Pulse Finding purpose starts with understanding why you matter Helping others can bring a sense of purpose, strengthen relationships and remind you of the value you bring to the world. Share The bonds we build with others, including our pets, can bring joy and fulfillment to everyday life. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AJC By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 50 minutes ago

Feeling like you matter in this world is one of life’s greatest gifts. Realizing that others are counting on you, whether it’s your children, a friend or someone in your community, may be what you need to be inspired and keep moving forward. How you contribute doesn’t matter. Anything you can do to make a positive impact counts. Pick a cause you have a passion for or one that supports your beliefs. Find a person in need or a dog that needs a home. What matters is doing something you believe will make a difference. Related Story A better you starts with how you talk to yourself November 4, 2026 Perhaps the last time you tried to help someone, you got a bad reaction. That happens, but don’t let it discourage you. There is no shortage of people who bite the hand that feeds them, but when you find the right people to help, you will help each other.

We all have something to offer, and doing what we can to make a difference, even a small one, can change the world. Regardless of what you think of yourself, you matter to others. By taking action, you may also inspire them to find their own paths and sense of purpose. Sometimes, you make a difference simply by being present in someone’s life. Mattering to others gives you a purpose. We all need a reason for being, and fame and fortune usually aren’t enough. It’s hard for me to imagine just being alive without trying to make other people’s lives a tiny bit better. Being there for others just makes sense. Otherwise, we’re just hanging out and sucking up air. It’s also OK to get something out of the giving you do. In fact, you likely will. Giving of yourself can introduce you to new people and build meaningful relationships. If you’re feeling lonely, those connections can make a big difference. Related Story You won’t achieve your goal if you stop moving forward October 22, 2026 If you are looking for somewhere to put your positive energy, start by looking within and then outward at what’s happening in your community. It is much easier to get started on a small scale than to take on a huge project. Wherever you start is fine. Just do it.

As humorist and author Leo Rosten said, “I cannot believe that the purpose of life is to be happy. I think the purpose of life is to be useful, to be responsible, to be compassionate. It is, above all to matter, to count, to stand for something, to have made some difference that you lived at all.”