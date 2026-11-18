It’s Saturday. I’ve already showered, put on some clean sweats and watched some college football. Now, I want to get something constructive done around the house.
There’s just one problem: Anytime I try to fix something, I either make it worse or hurt myself, and usually do both.
This is one of the reasons that I went into psychology. People I can fix, machines not so much. Truth be told, I don’t even know how to work the BBQ grill, despite binge-watching Grill Masters. So when I get things done, it usually has more to do with actual work than being Mr. Fix-It.
We all have our strengths, and to quote Dirty Harry, “A wise man’s got to know his limitations.” However, it would be nice to be able to do some of the basics. Sure, I can change a light bulb and do the dishes without supervision, but don’t ask me to fix the garbage disposal or even stop a leaky faucet. That’s why my plumber has my credit card on file and why his wife, who answers the phone, and I have become such good friends.
In situations like this, you have to find whatever upside you can.
I remember once, as an intern, attending a therapist’s “creativity day.” Since I was the only guy there, I thought I might meet someone. The conversation eventually turned to relationships, and one of the women said, “All I want is a man who can fix things.” They all agreed with her. There went my dreams of finding Mrs. Right that day, dashed like a wooden ship in a hurricane.
I know I’m not the only person on the planet who lacks the fix-it chip. Somehow, people like us figure out how to get things done. I’ve learned to rely on my creativity and imagination rather than my own know-how. Trying to find the answer on YouTube will only make it worse in my case.
I’ve also learned that planning ahead can save a lot of frustration. I’ve always had a home warranty policy on my house. If something breaks, it’s usually a phone call and a reasonable deductible away from being fixed. It’s not perfect, but it reduces a lot of stress. I also keep important contacts and phone numbers handy.
And things may be looking up. Last week, the dishwasher arm came off. After staring at it for five solid minutes, I tried putting the arm back on — and it fit! This accomplishment was acknowledged throughout the household and will always be remembered. But now the kitchen faucet is loose, and that’s beyond my scope of practice.
Maybe there’s a lesson in all this. We don’t have to be good at everything, and there’s no shame in admitting when something is beyond our abilities.
Sometimes, the smartest thing we can do is recognize our limitations, ask for help and focus on what we do well. After all, knowing what you can’t do is sometimes just as important as knowing what you can.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide; reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.