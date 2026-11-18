Pulse There's no shame in asking for a little help You don’t have to be a handyman to get things done. Sometimes, knowing when to ask for help is the smartest fix. Share Knowing when to call a professional can save time, money and frustration. And there's nothing wrong with asking for help. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

AJC By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 22 minutes ago

It’s Saturday. I’ve already showered, put on some clean sweats and watched some college football. Now, I want to get something constructive done around the house. There’s just one problem: Anytime I try to fix something, I either make it worse or hurt myself, and usually do both. This is one of the reasons that I went into psychology. People I can fix, machines not so much. Truth be told, I don’t even know how to work the BBQ grill, despite binge-watching Grill Masters. So when I get things done, it usually has more to do with actual work than being Mr. Fix-It.

Related Story Finding purpose starts with understanding why you matter November 11, 2026 We all have our strengths, and to quote Dirty Harry, “A wise man’s got to know his limitations.” However, it would be nice to be able to do some of the basics. Sure, I can change a light bulb and do the dishes without supervision, but don’t ask me to fix the garbage disposal or even stop a leaky faucet. That’s why my plumber has my credit card on file and why his wife, who answers the phone, and I have become such good friends. In situations like this, you have to find whatever upside you can. I remember once, as an intern, attending a therapist’s “creativity day.” Since I was the only guy there, I thought I might meet someone. The conversation eventually turned to relationships, and one of the women said, “All I want is a man who can fix things.” They all agreed with her. There went my dreams of finding Mrs. Right that day, dashed like a wooden ship in a hurricane. I know I’m not the only person on the planet who lacks the fix-it chip. Somehow, people like us figure out how to get things done. I’ve learned to rely on my creativity and imagination rather than my own know-how. Trying to find the answer on YouTube will only make it worse in my case.

I’ve also learned that planning ahead can save a lot of frustration. I’ve always had a home warranty policy on my house. If something breaks, it’s usually a phone call and a reasonable deductible away from being fixed. It’s not perfect, but it reduces a lot of stress. I also keep important contacts and phone numbers handy.