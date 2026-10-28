Pulse Why lasting love takes work Healthy relationships don’t thrive on their own. They require understanding, attention and consistent effort. Share Love grows stronger when two people choose to nurture it and navigate life’s seasons together. (James Hill/The New York Times)

AJC By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 1 hour ago

If you’re in love, you may want to prepare yourself for the hard truth: at some point the honeymoon phase will end. Passionate love may not last forever, but a good relationship can. The problem is that people often do not put in the work necessary to keep their relationships thriving. You can’t try to destroy a relationship and then expect it to survive. Love is not a cockroach. It cannot survive toxic energy. A relationship needs tenderness and care to grow. If you continually try to knock your partner down, you may eventually push them away. Even the strongest person has limits when it comes to being mistreated.

Related Story When venting about your partner can backfire October 7, 2026 Treating your partner with respect and appreciation can strengthen your bond and help both of you feel more secure in an uncertain world. But if you can no longer treat your partner with kindness, it may be time to consider whether the relationship should continue. Counseling may help, but if you repeatedly take out your frustrations with life on the person you love, something needs to change. Problems begin when we forget the true meaning of having a partner and become too wrapped up in ourselves. When that happens, we risk becoming so consumed by our own needs and resentments that we have little left to give to others. Finding a loving partner is not all that easy. That doesn’t mean staying in a relationship at any cost. If you’re not getting what you need from your relationship, you can choose to work on that relationship to make things better. Your partner and family will benefit from your positive emotional energy.

I have seen couples break up because they felt that the relationship was too much effort. If you cannot dedicate 10 percent of your time to helping things stay on a positive track, then you may not have what it takes to be in a good relationship.