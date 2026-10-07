When venting about your partner can backfire

Talking about your troubles to a trusted friend can feel like the right thing to do. But when it comes to relationship problems, confiding in your BFF isn’t always as harmless as it seems.
Imagine this: You’re having issues with your partner, and you turn to a friend you’ve known for years. You’ve always supported each other through stressful times, so who better to listen, offer advice and help you sort through your feelings?
The problem is, there’s another side to the story. When we’re hurt or angry, it’s easy to tell the story from our own perspective, leaving out details or minimizing our partner’s point of view. And once your friend hears your version, they may see your partner — and your relationship — differently.
That’s when confiding can backfire.
As you bash your partner, the friend listening to you may unconsciously develop resentment toward the person who hurt you. After all, your friend cares about you and wants to protect you.
Now, let’s fast-forward a few weeks. The fight with your mate has blown over. You’ve worked things out, you’re feeling close again and the rancor has disappeared. Things are going great.
Then you meet your friend for lunch. You haven’t seen each other since the big fight, so, naturally, the conversation turns to your relationship. Your friend may be expecting you to be in the same place, upset and angry about your partner’s behavior, but you’re no longer there.
Suddenly, you and your friend aren’t quite connecting the way you normally do. Why? Your friend wasn’t there for the healing and reconnecting that took place. They heard about the conflict, but they didn’t experience the resolution.
In my 30 years of counseling others, the above scenario is something I have heard happen many times. Most of us have probably experienced some version of it. That’s why it’s wiser to filter some of your feelings before sharing them with a close friend. It’s rare for anyone to give truly objective feedback when you’re expressing unfiltered emotional pain. Sometimes you need a little distance from the situation to see it more clearly.
So be careful when venting to someone who loves you and wants to be on your side. It may seem counterintuitive, but BFFs are often not the best people to talk with about our relationship troubles.
When you and your partner have hit a speed bump, slow down and think about your feelings. Write them down if that helps. And if you need to talk to someone, consider choosing a person who can look at the whole relationship, rather than hearing only your side of the story.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide; reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.