Pulse How to protect yourself while supporting others Simple ways caregivers can stay grounded, supported, and resilient. If you are feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to take care of yourself so you can continue taking care of the one who needs you most. (Pixabay)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 2 hours ago link copied

Being the full-time caregiver of a loved one can be a tough job; you have to learn a few tricks to give both the other person and yourself the care you deserve. I am currently the primary caregiver for a loved one in hospice. It’s pretty much a 24/7 job. I want to be there for her, and I’m going to embrace every moment we have together.

But the truth is I’m also tired. RELATED OPINION: Georgia can no longer ignore its caregiver collapse Daily morning runs to the doctor for injections, trying to find something she’ll eat, cleaning up after her. I’ve become numb to most of it. Being woken at all hours has turned into just napping any chance I get. Getting up before 6 a.m. is not what I signed up for as a writer. The pressure of watching a loved one die and taking on the task of caring for that individual really means that you are giving up part of your life. You now come second, and while any seasoned caregiver will tell you to put your own oxygen mask on first, that rule can get often be overlooked. It’s important to take a break. Take a moment to pretend you are somewhere else doing whatever suits your fancy. One of the ways I give myself a mini vacation is to imagine being in the south of France, drinking Champagne and laughing.

It also helps to be around other positive people, doing fun things like having dinner. You can ask others to come by and hang out, so you don’t have to leave your loved one. Friends can bring a little love and good energy into the home. Times like these make the process of being a caregiver much easier.