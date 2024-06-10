Trump’s lawyer seeks oral arguments on Fani Willis appeal in Georgia case

In the Trump racketeering conspiracy case, nine of the remaining 15 defendants are appealing an order by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The judge found that while Willis’ romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade did not create a disqualifying conflict of interest, it was an appearance of a conflict that required her to make a choice.

Explore Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

In his March 15 decision, McAfee told Willis she could either recuse herself and her office from the case or Wade must go. Later that same day, Wade tendered his resignation. McAfee also found that Willis’ injection of race during a speech at Big Bethel AME Church on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend was “legally improper.”

In Monday’s filing, Trump’s lawyers said the appeal presents a novel issue the court has not yet decided — the legal standard judges must use when considering claims that a DA should be disqualified for forensic misconduct, such as making improper, prejudicial comments. That would apply, Trump’s motion said, to Willis’ church speech when she asked God why an attorney for defendant Mike Roman challenged the DA’s hiring of Wade, who is a Black man, but not the two other special prosecutors, John Floyd and Anna Cross, who are white.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Wade’s removal from the case “did nothing to cure nor mitigate the harm to the defendants from DA Willis’ extrajudicial speech,” said the motion, filed by Sadow, Jennifer Little and Kyle Winchester, a new member of the former president’s legal team. " ... This error could cause an upheaval of not one, but multiple, costly jury trials if not accurately redressed beforehand.”