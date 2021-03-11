Trump asked Georgia election investigator to find the ‘right answer’

The December investigation of 15,000 absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County didn’t reveal a single fraudulent ballot.

In his call with Watson, Trump repeated unsubstantiated claims that “something bad happened” in Georgia’s election, saying “they dropped all these ballots.” Trump didn’t elaborate on how ballots could have falsified.

Watson said in the call she was “shocked” that Trump would take the time to call her.

“I appreciate your comments, and I can assure you that our team and the GBI, that we’re only interested in the truth and finding the information that’s based on the facts,” Watson said.

The secretary of state’s office said in a statement that Trump’s phone call to Watson is another example of how it handled the election.

“We would follow the law, count every legal vote and investigate any allegations of fraud. That’s exactly what we did, and how we arrived at the accurate final vote tally,” said spokesman Ari Schaffer.