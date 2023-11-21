Carter grandson rebuffs Trump’s mockery at a time of mourning

His comments came a day after the Carter Center announced that Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care — and a day before she died at age 96.

“I hate that my grandfather’s name is in Trump’s mouth at all, but I am not offended,” said James Carter IV on Monday. “For a Democrat, being mocked by Trump is high praise.”

***

Credit: David Goldman/AP Credit: David Goldman/AP

LISTEN UP. Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast was almost entirely dedicated to remembering former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at age 96.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs shared stories from her hometown of Plains, and state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver talked about Carter’s advocacy, particularly regarding mental health services.

You can listen to the show live every weekday at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 FM in Atlanta, or stream on AJC.com. The podcast version posts every afternoon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Have a question for the show or want to share your memories of Rosalynn Carter? Call our 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at 404-526-2527.

***

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

SERVICES FOR FIRST LADY. The Carter Center has released the schedule for funeral services and honors for former first lady Rosalynn Carter next week:

Monday: Wreath laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where Rosalynn Carter attended college. Later, the former first lady will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. The public will be invited to pay respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wreath laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where Rosalynn Carter attended college. Later, the former first lady will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. The public will be invited to pay respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28: A tribute service for invited guests will take place at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta.

A tribute service for invited guests will take place at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta. Wednesday, Nov. 29: A family funeral service will take place at the Carters’ longtime church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, followed by a private interment on the Carter family property. The public will be able to view the motorcade in designated areas between the church and downtown Plains.

***

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AMERICA FIRST. A nonprofit organization tied to former President Donald Trump is starting a Georgia chapter that will be led by former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.

Collins left Congress in 2020, opting to run for the U.S. Senate where he waged a campaign to the right of then-incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., ultimately won that special election contest.

A Republican who lives in Gainesville, Collins campaigned with the support of Trump. Now, he is tapped to lead the Georgia branch of the America First Policy Institute, an organization that hopes to have a hand in reshaping the federal government if Trump or another candidate who shares his politics is elected president next year.

The Georgia chapter’s website outlines priorities like expanding school choice, changes to voting and election laws and improving public safety.

“As we look to better the lives of all Georgians, I’m honored to be able to use my unique perspective as a lawyer, pastor, former Congressional member, and veteran to help the Institute and state move forward,” Collins said in a statement.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CRUZ CASH. Speaking of Kelly Loeffler, the former senator is now heading up Georgia efforts for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, raising campaign cash for many of the same senators she used to work with in Washington.

Last week she hosted a high-dollar fundraiser in Atlanta for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas firebrand who also campaigned for Loeffler in Georgia when she was running for election in 2020.

Cruz is one of 10 Senate Republicans up for reelection in 2024, when the GOP hopes to win back control of the chamber. The Loeffler event brought in a cool $100,000 for his campaign.

***

CAROLINA BLUES. Our pal Charlie Hayslett over at “Trouble in God’s Country” recently took a deep dive into the similarities and differences between Georgia and North Carolina from a policy perspective.

For all of the states’ commonalities — with nearly identical populations, highly regarded higher education, and claims to being “the best state to do business — Hayslett also notes that there are more than twice as many Georgians as North Carolinians in the bottom national quartile for per capita income.

“What has caused it? Has it always been that way? And most of all, was this difference important?” Haylett starts to unpack those questions, and loads of data, this week.

***

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden will hold a meeting at the White House focused on addressing the flow of fentanyl into the United States, then later he and Jill Biden depart to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday.

The U.S. House and Senate are on Thanksgiving break.

***

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

THREADS UP. As major brands continue to pull back from X, the site formerly known as Twitter, because owner Elon Musk elevated antisemitic posts, the White House has announced that its top officials are now posting on rival platform Threads.

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, launched Threads in July as a rival to X. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and both of their spouses now have Threads accounts, although they will continue using X, too.

A White House official in a statement Monday said the launch had been planned for several weeks. Biden’s account quickly attracted more than 2 million followers.

“You’re hearing from me today from a new platform, but my message to you hasn’t changed,” Biden said in his first Threads post.

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

DOG OF THE DAY. Heading into Thanksgiving, serving others is always on our minds. So there is no better Dog of the Day than Ernie, the ultimate happy helper and a recent graduate of the Atlanta Puppy Club’s puppy-raising program.

After puppy club, Ernie went on to the Southeastern Guide Dogs’ advanced program, which trains dogs as service animals for veterans and guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Ernie earned his diploma and is now one of the many dogs that dog lovers, animal aficionados and “Politically Georgia” readers are thankful for this year. And thank you to AJC subscriber Teri Smith for sending him our way.

Send us your dogs of any political persuasion and location, and cats on a cat-by-cat basis, to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us at @MurphyAJC.

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

PROGRAMMING NOTE. We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and back to our normal schedule on Monday. Please know we’re grateful to all of our readers and subscribers, and wish you a joyous holiday.

***

AS ALWAYS, “Politically Georgia” readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com, and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com