Few states in the eastern U.S. are home to more national forestry lands than Georgia.

North Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest district spans 750,000 acres in portions of 18 counties. It is home to old growth trees, wild and scenic rivers, and the southern terminus of the famed Appalachian Trail.

Farther south, the Oconee portion covers 115,000 acres of Georgia’s Piedmont region and includes critical habitat for the threatened red-cockaded woodpecker. Combined under the banner of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, they represent some of the largest tracts of federally-owned forests east of the Mississippi River.

Now, a new directive from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service leaders could open more of these lands to logging, a shift that worries environmental and outdoor recreation proponents alike.

The changes were announced earlier this month by President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the USDA, Secretary Brooke Rollins. The move, Rollins said, was in response to a March 1 executive order issued by Trump calling for an expansion of U.S. timber production, along with the launch of a federal national security investigation into foreign timber imports.

In an April 3 memo, Rollins announced an “Emergency Situation Determination” that applies to nearly 113 million of the 144 million acres managed by the Forest Service across the country.

Rollins’ memo said the declaration was in response to growing wildfire risks, pest and disease outbreaks and invasive species, all of which have “contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis.” In a separate April 3 letter spurred by Rollins’ memo, Christopher French, the Forest Service’s acting associate chief, directed regional agency staff to “streamline and simplify” permitting processes to achieve timber production goals.