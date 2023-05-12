Kamala Harris visit to Georgia lays down a 2024 marker for Biden

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Harris is expected to remind Georgians of their role in Biden’s 2020 victory, when he became the first Democratic presidential nominee to capture the state since 1992. He bested then-President Donald Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes, a defeat that still rankles the Republican.

Since that narrow win, Georgia’s split political personality has been shaped by a bloc of swing voters. In last year’s midterm, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection sealed the party’s continued control of the chamber, even as Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans carried the rest of the statewide ticket.

And GOP leaders redrew political maps during the once-a-decade redistricting process designed to all but assure them majorities in the state Legislature the rest of the decade.

Kemp, meanwhile, has become a national figure in his own right – and hasn’t shut the door on a presidential bid himself.

‘It’s over if you don’t win Georgia’

The state’s close political dynamics all but assures Georgia a key spot on the 2024 electoral battleground map, when both parties expect only a handful of states to be truly competitive regardless of whether the GOP nominee is Trump or another rival.

While another Democratic victory in Georgia would be icing on the cake for Biden, Kemp and other GOP leaders see little other path to victory for a GOP contender if Georgia stays in the Democratic column.

“It’s over if you don’t win Georgia,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, recently told the Ruthless podcast.

“Look, I know there’s a way you can get to 270 without Georgia as a Republican. But if you win those other states, you would have won Georgia because there’s a lot of similar dynamics. To me, Georgia is the very best example.”

Democrats are only stepping up their efforts to block Republicans from flipping the state back. Harris’ visit marks her second trip to Georgia in about a month, after an April visit to Dalton to announce a $2.5 billion expansion of the Qcells solar panel plant. In February, she also spoke to Georgia Tech students about federal efforts to curb climate change.

Just as she did in 2020, Biden is relying on Harris to help mobilize Black voters who form the backbone of the Democratic Party in Georgia and other Southern states -- while also showing that she can ably step in for a president who would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Harris’ visit is only the latest marker of Georgia’s role in the race for the White House. Biden’s launch video included several references to the state, and his campaign has already been airing a volley of ads in Atlanta.

A senior party official also recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Georgia will be the first battleground state that the Democratic National Convention plans to invest in for the 2024 election.

Polls in Georgia and in other competitive states show Biden’s approval rating well below 50%, with many voters citing the 80-year-old’s age as a concern.

He and his allies have tried to dispel those concerns by pointing to an agenda that includes massive federal infrastructure, health care and climate change initiatives.

Despite middling support in polls, senior Democrats and activists have rallied behind Biden as the party’s best hope of preventing a Trump comeback. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond labeled the president “Trump kryptonite.”

Kemp, meanwhile, has tried to fashion a vision for Republicans that goes beyond Trump’s obsession with his election defeat – and focuses instead on Biden’s “failed” economic agenda and foreign policy.

“While I haven’t written a book and I haven’t been to Iowa, I still believe it’s incumbent upon every Republican in this country to realize what’s at stake for our nation this year and in 2024,” Kemp told a Connecticut GOP dinner on Thursday.