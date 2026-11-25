Former Obama administration staffer returns home to tackle southwest Georgia’s economy.
Van Johnson on being elected president of the National League of Cities.
Georgia progressives urge Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock to back Senate leadership change.
Policy pressure
A New York Times reporter went shopping at an Atlanta gas station and several smoke shops this summer and sent 28 drug products to a laboratory. What came back should get the attention of Georgia policymakers.
At least half the products were inaccurately labeled, and five contained substances classified as Schedule I drugs under Georgia law, the Times reported this week.
Among the findings: A product marketed as a type of intoxicating honey contained an illegal synthetic hallucinogen. So did a package of gummies.
The investigation comes as outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr pressed Georgia lawmakers to overhaul how the state regulates kratom, another drug widely available at convenience stores.
In an AJC column, Carr called for banning the retail sale of all kratom-related products unless they’re specifically approved by the state.
“Under this approach, policymakers could establish a short, public list of products that meet clear standards, such as independent lab testing, accurate labeling and federal marketing authorization,” he wrote.
Now it’s up to Georgia’s next group of leaders to decide whether to embrace that approach in January.
Things to know
Good morning! This is our last newsletter of the week. We’ll be back on Monday. Here are three things to know for today:
In January, state House lawmakers plan to introduce the Okefenokee Protection Act for the third time, Adam Van Brimmer reports.
‘The most good’
When he was an undergrad at the University of Alabama, Edward Brown did an internship with Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer and Company. A career in wealth management awaited him. But something didn’t feel right.
“I didn’t want to spend my life making rich people richer,” he said.
Instead, he got a master’s in public policy from Brown and, shortly after graduating, found himself working for the Council of Economic Advisers, where he wrote memos for President Barack Obama to read.
Brown was raised in Albany. He is the nephew of Mark Taylor, the former Democratic lieutenant governor who once held the Senate seat Brown will take over in January. He always thought he would run for office someday, but he didn’t think it would happen so soon (he’ll turn 37 in January).
“My wife and I … just came to the determination, ‘Why wait to do this? You’re an economist, Southwest Georgia is struggling economically and has for decades, and you need to do this now,’” he said.
He’s ready to take some big swings. The most important, he said is to create a Georgia economic development bank. The idea is to lend money to local governments so they can build the infrastructure necessary to attract businesses and grow the economy.
“We do not want the Georgia economy to be just the metro Atlanta economy,” he said.
League of cities
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been elected president of the National League of Cities, an advocacy organization representing more than 2,700 American cities and towns.
Johnson is the sixth Georgian to hold the title and the first Savannah mayor since John Rousakis in 1979. His one year term began Saturday during the organization’s 2026 City Summit in Nashville.
In his inaugural address, Johnson said he wanted to ensure that municipalities of every size are represented by the organization, according to a recap provided by the Georgia Municipal Association.
“A community of 800 deserves as much strong representation as a community of 800,000,” he said. “NLC must work for all of our members, not just the biggest, not just the wealthiest.”
Johnson also pledged to defend the authority of local governments, work to get federal resources and provide training for the next generation of city leaders.
Listen up
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock joins the show to talk about why he believes faith and political activism cannot be separated. AJC UATL reporter Najja Parker also discusses her reporting on the evolving Black church and why some pastors are distancing themselves from politics.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Senate leadership
A coalition of progressive groups is hoping to pressure Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock to help replace Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader.
The Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, Black Voters Matterand Indivisible ATL are among the 24 Georgia-based organizations asking Ossoff and Warnock to back Van Hollen.
“The next Senate majority leader will have a significant role in determining whether the demands of these communities are taken seriously and acted upon or pushed aside,” Javeria Jamil, deputy director of CAIR-Georgia, said in a news release. “We urge Senators Ossoff and Warnock to support Senator Chris Van Hollen because the call for change at the ballot box must be reflected in who leads the Senate and how they lead.”
Today in Washington
Trump, who is at his resort in Florida, has no public events on his schedule.
The House and Senate are out this week.
Shoutouts
Today’s birthdays:
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead.
Darlene Lynch, legal and policy director for Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.
Upcoming birthdays:
State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Hiram (Thursday).
State Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella (Thursday).
Former state Rep. Lynn Heffner (Friday).
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
Remember, this is our last newsletter of the week. We’ll be back on Monday.