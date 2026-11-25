Politically Georgia Trips to Atlanta smoke shops reveal policy challenge for lawmakers Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Kratom capsules, seen in 2017 in Albany, New York. (Mary Esch/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Former Obama administration staffer returns home to tackle southwest Georgia’s economy.

Van Johnson on being elected president of the National League of Cities.

Georgia progressives urge Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock to back Senate leadership change. Policy pressure Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A New York Times reporter went shopping at an Atlanta gas station and several smoke shops this summer and sent 28 drug products to a laboratory. What came back should get the attention of Georgia policymakers. At least half the products were inaccurately labeled, and five contained substances classified as Schedule I drugs under Georgia law, the Times reported this week. Among the findings: A product marketed as a type of intoxicating honey contained an illegal synthetic hallucinogen. So did a package of gummies.

The investigation comes as outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr pressed Georgia lawmakers to overhaul how the state regulates kratom, another drug widely available at convenience stores.

In an AJC column, Carr called for banning the retail sale of all kratom-related products unless they’re specifically approved by the state. “Under this approach, policymakers could establish a short, public list of products that meet clear standards, such as independent lab testing, accurate labeling and federal marketing authorization,” he wrote. Now it’s up to Georgia’s next group of leaders to decide whether to embrace that approach in January.

Things to know Visitors paddle the Okefenokee Swamp in Folkston in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Good morning! This is our last newsletter of the week. We’ll be back on Monday. Here are three things to know for today:

A judge has ordered Fulton County to give the State Election Board unredacted copies of 2020 election materials the FBI seized in January. The county has appealed, Caleb Groves reports.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is leaving office after a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump, Groves reports.

In January, state House lawmakers plan to introduce the Okefenokee Protection Act for the third time, Adam Van Brimmer reports.

‘The most good’ Edward Brown, seated, was elected to the state Senate in November. (Photo by Jermaine Simmons Jr.) When he was an undergrad at the University of Alabama, Edward Brown did an internship with Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer and Company. A career in wealth management awaited him. But something didn’t feel right. “I didn’t want to spend my life making rich people richer,” he said. Instead, he got a master’s in public policy from Brown and, shortly after graduating, found himself working for the Council of Economic Advisers, where he wrote memos for President Barack Obama to read.

Now Brown is back in southwest Georgia, where he will represent Albany in the state Senate starting in January. He’s one of 44 new members of the state Legislature.

Brown was raised in Albany. He is the nephew of Mark Taylor, the former Democratic lieutenant governor who once held the Senate seat Brown will take over in January. He always thought he would run for office someday, but he didn’t think it would happen so soon (he’ll turn 37 in January). “My wife and I … just came to the determination, ‘Why wait to do this? You’re an economist, Southwest Georgia is struggling economically and has for decades, and you need to do this now,’” he said. He’s ready to take some big swings. The most important, he said is to create a Georgia economic development bank. The idea is to lend money to local governments so they can build the infrastructure necessary to attract businesses and grow the economy. “We do not want the Georgia economy to be just the metro Atlanta economy,” he said.

League of cities Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, seen here at a news conference in August 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025) Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been elected president of the National League of Cities, an advocacy organization representing more than 2,700 American cities and towns. Johnson is the sixth Georgian to hold the title and the first Savannah mayor since John Rousakis in 1979. His one year term began Saturday during the organization’s 2026 City Summit in Nashville. In his inaugural address, Johnson said he wanted to ensure that municipalities of every size are represented by the organization, according to a recap provided by the Georgia Municipal Association. “A community of 800 deserves as much strong representation as a community of 800,000,” he said. “NLC must work for all of our members, not just the biggest, not just the wealthiest.”

Johnson also pledged to defend the authority of local governments, work to get federal resources and provide training for the next generation of city leaders. Listen up U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, seen here delivering a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church earlier this month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock joins the show to talk about why he believes faith and political activism cannot be separated. AJC UATL reporter Najja Parker also discusses her reporting on the evolving Black church and why some pastors are distancing themselves from politics. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Senate leadership U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, seen here at an event in Washington earlier this month. (Nathan Howard/AP) A coalition of progressive groups is hoping to pressure Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock to help replace Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Schumer for the top role as Democrats plan to take over the majority. Senate Democrats will vote next week will between the two men. The Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, Black Voters Matter and Indivisible ATL are among the 24 Georgia-based organizations asking Ossoff and Warnock to back Van Hollen. “The next Senate majority leader will have a significant role in determining whether the demands of these communities are taken seriously and acted upon or pushed aside,” Javeria Jamil, deputy director of CAIR-Georgia, said in a news release. “We urge Senators Ossoff and Warnock to support Senator Chris Van Hollen because the call for change at the ballot box must be reflected in who leads the Senate and how they lead.”